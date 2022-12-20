SZA Earns First No. 1 Album with SOS

With her sophomore album SOS, SZA has earned her first No. 1 album, and the fifth biggest debut in all of 2022.

SOS moved 318,000 equivalent units in its first week of release. That makes for the fifth-biggest debut of the year, following Taylor Swift’s Midnights (1.578 million), Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (521,000), Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss (404,000) and, Beyoncé’s Renaissance (332,000).

A majority of SOS’s sales came from on-demand streams — 404.58 million, to be exact — which marks the second-largest streaming week for an album by a female artist in history (behind only Swift’s Midnights).

Advertisement

Related Video

SZA detailed the making of SOS in Consequence’s latest digital cover story. The 23-track LP features contributions from Phoebe Bridgers, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Travis Scott. Consequence named SOS one of the top 50 albums of 2022.

To support the release, she’ll embark on an extensive North American tour in 2023. Tickets are available here.