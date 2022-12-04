SZA Previews New Album S.O.S on Saturday Night Live: Watch

SZA previewed her highly-anticipated sophomore album, S.O.S, while serving as musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. She also revealed that the album would be released in less than a week — on Friday, December 9th.

The pride and joy of Maplewood, New Jersey, SZA performed the album’s lead single, “Shirt,” and debuted a second song called “Blind.”

Additionally, SZA appeared in a sketch opposite host Keke Palmer paying tribute to “Big Boys.” Watch it all below.

S.O.S serves as the follow-awaited follow-up to SZA’s debut album, Ctrl, which was released in 2017.

Elsewhere on last night’s SNL, Kenan and Kel reunited to parody their beloved Nickelodeon show.