SZA Reveals New Album S.O.S: Stream

SZA has finally returned with her sophomore album, S.O.S. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Arriving more than five years after the TDE singer’s breakout debut, Ctrl, the 23-track project includes features from Phoebe Bridgers (“Ghost in the Machine”), the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard (“Forgiveless”), and Travis Scott (“Open Arms”). S.O.S also boasts the previously released singles “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt.”
The artwork for S.O.S takes inspiration from a photo of Princess Diana, as the pride of Maplewood, New Jersey recently explained. “Originally I was supposed to be on top of a shipping barge, but in the references that I pulled for that, I pulled the Diana reference,” SZA told Hot 97. “I just loved how isolated she felt and that’s what I wanted to convey the most.”
Ahead of the release of S.O.S, SZA served as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. During her episode, the artist performed “Shirt” and debuted the album track “Blind.” She also appeared in a sketch alongside host Keke Palmer paying tribute to “big boys.”
SZA hasn’t announced any tour dates in support of S.O.S as of yet, but she’s currently slated to headline Alabama’s Hangout Fest in May 2023. Grab your tickets here.
SOS Artwork:
S.O.S Tracklist:
01. SOS
02. Kill Bill
03. Seek & Destroy
04. Low
05. Love Language
06. Blind
07. Used (feat. Don Toliver)
08. Snooze
09. Notice Me
10. Gone Girl
11. Smoking on My Ex Pack
12. Ghost in the Machine (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
13. FZF
14. Nobody Gets Me
15. Conceited
16. Special
17. Too Late
18. Far
19. Shirt
20. Open Arms (feat. Travis Scott)
21. I Hate U
22. Good Days
23. Forgiveless (feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard)