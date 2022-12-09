SZA Reveals New Album S.O.S: Stream

SZA has finally returned with her sophomore album, S.O.S. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Arriving more than five years after the TDE singer’s breakout debut, Ctrl, the 23-track project includes features from Phoebe Bridgers (“Ghost in the Machine”), the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard (“Forgiveless”), and Travis Scott (“Open Arms”). S.O.S also boasts the previously released singles “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt.”

The artwork for S.O.S takes inspiration from a photo of Princess Diana, as the pride of Maplewood, New Jersey recently explained. “Originally I was supposed to be on top of a shipping barge, but in the references that I pulled for that, I pulled the Diana reference,” SZA told Hot 97. “I just loved how isolated she felt and that’s what I wanted to convey the most.”

Ahead of the release of S.O.S, SZA served as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. During her episode, the artist performed “Shirt” and debuted the album track “Blind.” She also appeared in a sketch alongside host Keke Palmer paying tribute to “big boys.”

SZA hasn’t announced any tour dates in support of S.O.S as of yet, but she’s currently slated to headline Alabama’s Hangout Fest in May 2023. Grab your tickets here.

SOS Artwork:

S.O.S Tracklist:

01. SOS

02. Kill Bill

03. Seek & Destroy

04. Low

05. Love Language

06. Blind

07. Used (feat. Don Toliver)

08. Snooze

09. Notice Me

10. Gone Girl

11. Smoking on My Ex Pack

12. Ghost in the Machine (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

13. FZF

14. Nobody Gets Me

15. Conceited

16. Special

17. Too Late

18. Far

19. Shirt

20. Open Arms (feat. Travis Scott)

21. I Hate U

22. Good Days

23. Forgiveless (feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard)