Taylor Swift to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut

Taylor Swift is set to make her feature film directorial debut. The as-yet-untitled film is based on an original script written by Swift.

The film will be distributed by Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind films like Nomadland, The Shape of Water, and The Banshees of Inisherin.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a statement.

Last year, Swift directed a short film based on her song “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The film is nominated for Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and it’s eligible to be nominated for Best Live Action Short at the 2023 Oscars.

At the TIFF premiere of All Too Well in September, Swift confirmed her interest in one day making a feature film. “I think I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion,” Swift answered when asked about what type of film she would like to direct (via Variety). “I never say never, but I can’t imagine myself filming an action sequence. If it happens one day, honestly, that’ll be funny character growth, but at this point, I could see it going in a more comedic, irreverent place. I don’t always see myself telling stories about extreme, guttural heartbreak at your most formative age that debilitates you emotionally for years and then you have to develop the scar tissue in order to move on with your life, and limp your way to your typewriter and write a novel about it. I think I’ve done that.”

It’s not clear when Swift’s film will go into production, but the singer already has a packed schedule in the months ahead. Starting in March, she’ll embark on “The Eras Tour,” a 52-date stadium tour in support of her latest album Midnights.