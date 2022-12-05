Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tenacious D Rip Through Awesome Cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”: Watch

The duo also performed a medley of Beatles' songs for SiriusXM

Advertisement
tenacious d cover wicked game chris isaak stream siriusxm
Tenacious D (SiriusXM)
December 5, 2022 | 12:37pm ET

    The 1989 song “Wicked Game” has become a new American standard, and while it is not easy to sing, it does sound amazing when it’s done right. Boy did Tenacious D do it right with their cover of the Chris Isaak classic for SiriusXM.

    Kyle Gass handled the furious fretboard finger work, while Jack Black growled out the low notes before sending his voice soaring upwards for the heavenly, “I don’t want to fall in love.” Black goes soft, he roars loudly, and he relishes the transitions in between.

    During the same set, Tenacious D powered through a medley of Beatles’ hits that included some dueling guitar action, repetitions of “Oh shit,” that Paul McCartney probably doesn’t remember, and even Jack Black beatboxing. Check out both performances below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This is the latest in a string of kick-ass covers churned out by Tenacious D this year, following the gun safety charitable contribution “The Who Medley” and a rendition of the yacht rock classic “Summer Breeze” with Dave Grohl and Beck. Next year the band will play Shaky Knees 2023 and tour Europe, and tickets are available here.

    As for “Wicked Game,” there have been plenty of memorable covers over the last few years, including one by Celine Dion and a duet between Lana Del Rey and Chris Isaak himself.

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

caroline polachek desire, i want to turn into you new album welcome to my island song single stream

Caroline Polachek Announces New Album Desire, I Want to Turn into You, Shares Single: Stream

December 5, 2022

guns n roses sues gun store

Guns N' Roses Sue Online Gun Store Named "Texas Guns and Roses"

December 5, 2022

Belmont tench Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers box set Kyle Meredith with podcast interview

Benmont Tench on the New Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Live Set and Unreleased Vault Songs

December 5, 2022

Dolly Parton rock star covers album prince rolling stones

Dolly Parton to Cover Prince and The Rolling Stones on Upcoming Rock Album

December 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tenacious D Rip Through Awesome Cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter