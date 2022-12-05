The 1989 song “Wicked Game” has become a new American standard, and while it is not easy to sing, it does sound amazing when it’s done right. Boy did Tenacious D do it right with their cover of the Chris Isaak classic for SiriusXM.

Kyle Gass handled the furious fretboard finger work, while Jack Black growled out the low notes before sending his voice soaring upwards for the heavenly, “I don’t want to fall in love.” Black goes soft, he roars loudly, and he relishes the transitions in between.

During the same set, Tenacious D powered through a medley of Beatles’ hits that included some dueling guitar action, repetitions of “Oh shit,” that Paul McCartney probably doesn’t remember, and even Jack Black beatboxing. Check out both performances below.

This is the latest in a string of kick-ass covers churned out by Tenacious D this year, following the gun safety charitable contribution “The Who Medley” and a rendition of the yacht rock classic “Summer Breeze” with Dave Grohl and Beck. Next year the band will play Shaky Knees 2023 and tour Europe, and tickets are available here.

As for “Wicked Game,” there have been plenty of memorable covers over the last few years, including one by Celine Dion and a duet between Lana Del Rey and Chris Isaak himself.