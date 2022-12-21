Menu
The Black Keys to Headline 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park

The puck drops on the annual outdoor event on January 2nd

the black keys 2023 winter classic nhl hockey tickets fenway park
The Black Keys, photo by Jim Herrington
December 21, 2022 | 8:00am ET

    Having already helped garage rock get back to its roots, The Black Keys will now extend the favor to ice hockey at the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, the annual outdoor game that makes a high-stakes professional competition feel like skating on the pond.

    The 2023 Winter Classic will take place January 2nd at Fenway Park between the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins and Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins. The matchup will be broadcast live beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports.

    The Black Keys are set to headline during the first intermission, before the crowd becomes too frostbitten or drunk to pay attention. Beforehand, Bell Biv DeVoe will perform the National Anthem accompanied by the Boston Pop orchestra led by conductor Keith Lockhart. Additionally, the Pops will perform throughout the event from a special stage in Fenway Park’s center field.

    Tickets to the Winter Classic start at just north of $350 and are available through Ticketmaster.

    Earlier this year, The Black Keys released their 11th studio album, Dropout BoogieGuitarist and vocalist Dan Auerbach spoke to Consequence about the album, saying that the writing process felt “fun” and “kind of effortless.” The band is currently touring through Europe and you can book your seat here.

