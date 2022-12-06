Menu
The Daily Show Announces Guest Hosts, Including Hasan Minhaj, Al Franken, and Chelsea Handler

Trevor Noah will leave the show at the end of the week

Hasan Minhaj to guest host The Daily Show
Hasan Minhaj (Comedy Central)
December 6, 2022 | 1:28pm ET

    The Daily Show will feature a number of guest hosts at the anchor desk following Trevor Noah’s departure at the end of the week.

    Hasan Minhaj, Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Kal Penn, and Leslie Jones will each take a turn anchoring The Daily Show when new episodes air starting on January 17th.

    Other guest hosts include John Leguizamo, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans, and D.L. Hughley, with several more hosts still to be announced in the weeks ahead. Current Daily Show correspondents like Jordan Klepper, Roy Wood Jr., and Ronny Chieng are also expected to get an opportunity to host the show in what could prove to be a possible audition to replace Noah.

    Comedy Central has yet to name a permanent replacement for Noah, but that individual is expected to begin in Fall 2023. (We have some suggestions!) After seven years as host, Noah will anchor his final episode on Thursday, December 8th.

