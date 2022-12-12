Anna Konkle Can’t Get a Grip on Motherhood in Trailer for New Movie The Drop: Watch

Nothing makes you question your potential parenting skills like dropping your best friend’s baby. That’s the premise of the upcoming Hulu film The Drop, which coincidentally just dropped its first trailer. Watch the clip below.

Directed by Sarah Adina Smith and written by Smith and Joshua Leonard, The Drop stars Anna Konkle (PEN15) and Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You, Coming 2 America) as Lex and Mani, a couple who choose their friend’s destination wedding as the perfect time to conceive their first child. When Lex drops another friend’s baby, however, the group starts to question their decision to procreate.

“Are you sure you’re actually wanting to have a baby?” Jillian Bell asks in the trailer. “You know it’s like suicide?” As the video progresses, “paradise becomes purgatory,” as a press release puts it, and all the other parents in the wedding party begin to lose their cool — no matter how well-adjusted and sex-positive they pretend to be. By the video’s end, you can’t help but cringe along with them.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, and Elisha Henig round out the cast of the film, which begins streaming on Hulu on January 13th. Hold on tight and watch the trailer for The Drop below.