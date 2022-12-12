Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Anna Konkle Can’t Get a Grip on Motherhood in Trailer for New Movie The Drop: Watch

Dropping on Hulu January 13th

Advertisement
anna konkle the drop trailer hulu watch jermaine fowler
The Drop (Hulu)
December 12, 2022 | 5:19pm ET

    Nothing makes you question your potential parenting skills like dropping your best friend’s baby. That’s the premise of the upcoming Hulu film The Drop, which coincidentally just dropped its first trailer. Watch the clip below.

    Directed by Sarah Adina Smith and written by Smith and Joshua Leonard, The Drop stars Anna Konkle (PEN15) and Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You, Coming 2 America) as Lex and Mani, a couple who choose their friend’s destination wedding as the perfect time to conceive their first child. When Lex drops another friend’s baby, however, the group starts to question their decision to procreate.

    “Are you sure you’re actually wanting to have a baby?” Jillian Bell asks in the trailer. “You know it’s like suicide?” As the video progresses, “paradise becomes purgatory,” as a press release puts it, and all the other parents in the wedding party begin to lose their cool — no matter how well-adjusted and sex-positive they pretend to be. By the video’s end, you can’t help but cringe along with them.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, and Elisha Henig round out the cast of the film, which begins streaming on Hulu on January 13th. Hold on tight and watch the trailer for The Drop below.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Angelo Badalamenti dead at 85

Angelo Badalamenti, Twin Peaks Composer, Dead at 85

December 12, 2022

oppenheimer christopher nolan practical effects nuclear explosion

Yes, Christopher Nolan Used Practical Effects to Recreate Nuclear Explosion in Oppenheimer

December 12, 2022

hildur gudnadottir composer of the year 2022

Composer of the Year Hildur Guðnadóttir Scored Some of 2022's Most Powerful Stories

December 12, 2022

bam margera hospitalized ventilator covid-19 pneumonia

Bam Margera Hospitalized and Placed on Ventilator

December 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anna Konkle Can't Get a Grip on Motherhood in Trailer for New Movie The Drop: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter