The Flaming Lips Announce “An Evening With” Tour Dates

If you live on the west coast, you’re invited to “An Evening With” The Flaming Lips.

The Flaming Lips’ newly announced 2023 jaunt begins with two shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on February 28th and March 1st. From there, the band hits Stateline and Las Vegas, Nevada before wrapping up with three shows across California. The tour ends on March 9th with a gig at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

According to a press release, “An Evening With The Flaming Lips” will find “the alternative rock stalwarts mining their catalog for what promises to be an epic and unforgettable two-hour set.”

Tickets to The Flaming Lips’ “An Evening With” tour go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while fans can use code CHEER to access a pre-sale beginning December 8th. Secure your seats via Ticketmaster.

The Flaming Lips just unveiled Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition, a box set celebrating their 2002 album that features B-sides, demos, remixes, and live cuts from the era. After their west coast shows, they’ll play a handful of gigs in London, Chicago, Atlanta, and D.C. where they’ll play the album in its entirety. The band is also slated to play 2023’s Shaky Knees alongside The Killers, Muse, The Lumineers, and more. See their full 2023 tour itinerary below.

The Flaming Lips 2023 Tour Dates:

02/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/03 — Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

03/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/06 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound – Del Mar Fairgrounds

03/07 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

03/09 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

04/28 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ^

05/05 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^

05/05-05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival ^

05/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

^ = Full performance of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots