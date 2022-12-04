Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey “Take On” Clickers in The Last of Us Trailer: Watch

The official trailer for HBO’s The Last of Us has been revealed, and the looming threat from the first look and teaser has finally clicked into place with an expanded preview of the zombie apocalypse video game adaptation.

The clip begins with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, as lead characters Joel and Ellie, traversing across country on a mission connected to the younger passenger’s apparent immunity to a devastating zombie virus. Over a cinematic spin on a-ha’s “Take On Me,” the pair confront an army of the infected, who appear throughout the trailer in varying stages of transformation into the monstrous “clickers,” and also stumble into chance encounters with more survivors, played by the likes of an armed-and-dangerous Nick Offerman, Storm Reid, Murray Bartlett, and more.

Pascal and Ramsey’s characters are offered plenty of useful tips from their various reluctant hosts on their route west, including the terse “Go East” as well as the more pragmatic “Be careful who you put your faith in,” but only time will tell if they actually decide to follow any of them. Watch the official trailer for The Last of Us below.

The Last of Us is set to premiere on January 15th via HBO. Before its debut, check out an in-depth comparison between the video game and television adaptation.