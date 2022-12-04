Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey “Take On” Clickers in The Last of Us Trailer: Watch

The zombie apocalypse series premieres on January 15th

Advertisement
The Last of Us trailer HBO pedro pascal bella ramsey nick offerman preview clip
The Last of Us (HBO)
December 4, 2022 | 5:19pm ET

    The official trailer for HBO’s The Last of Us has been revealed, and the looming threat from the first look and teaser has finally clicked into place with an expanded preview of the zombie apocalypse video game adaptation.

    The clip begins with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, as lead characters Joel and Ellie, traversing across country on a mission connected to the younger passenger’s apparent immunity to a devastating zombie virus. Over a cinematic spin on a-ha’s “Take On Me,” the pair confront an army of the infected, who appear throughout the trailer in varying stages of transformation into the monstrous “clickers,” and also stumble into chance encounters with more survivors, played by the likes of an armed-and-dangerous Nick Offerman, Storm Reid, Murray Bartlett, and more.

    Pascal and Ramsey’s characters are offered plenty of useful tips from their various reluctant hosts on their route west, including the terse “Go East” as well as the more pragmatic “Be careful who you put your faith in,” but only time will tell if they actually decide to follow any of them. Watch the official trailer for The Last of Us below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Last of Us is set to premiere on January 15th via HBO. Before its debut, check out an in-depth comparison between the video game and television adaptation.

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Al Strobel died rip obituary twin peaks the return one armed man phillip mike gerard dead david lynch

Al Strobel, the "One-Armed Man" in Twin Peaks, Dead at 83

December 4, 2022

adam sandler reviews

Adam Sandler Stopped Reading Reviews After Reaction to Billy Madison

December 4, 2022

SZA on SNL

SZA Previews New Album S.O.S on Saturday Night Live: Watch

December 4, 2022

Kenan and Kel on SNL

Kenan and Kel Reunite for SNL Sketch: Watch

December 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey "Take On" Clickers in The Last of Us Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter