The Linda Lindas Wish You a “Groovy Xmas” on Kimmel: Watch

The Linda Lindas gifted a performance of their new Christmas jam “Groovy Xmas” as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, December 7th.

Exhibiting the poise and precocious stage presence that won over music fans worldwide, the quartet of Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza, and Mila de la Garza tore through “Groovy Xmas” with the same riot grrrl energy as their other material while shouting out Christmas staples like Charlie Brown Christmas, Home Alone, and Elf.

The guest spot marked The Linda Lindas’ return to Kimmel after making their television debut on the show with their viral debut single, “Racist, Sexist Boy,” in June 2021. In the time between appearances, the young punk band released their debut album, Growing Up. This summer, they linked with a team of legends including Bikini Kill’s Kathi Wilcox and Erica Dawn Lyle and The Raincoats’ Vice Cooler for a benefit single called “Lost in Thought” and more recently, the group shared a cover of The Go Go’s “Tonite.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The band will next head out on tour with Paramore in 2023. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.