The Maximals Go Wild in New Trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: Watch

In theaters June 9th

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount Pictures)
December 1, 2022 | 2:36pm ET

    The Transformers franchise has evolved in new teaser trailer for Rise of the Beastswhich rolls into theaters June 9th, 2023.

    It’s the first Transformers film since 2018’s Bumblee, but the story goes back Transformers: Beast Wars, which first aired in 1996. Rise of the Beasts introduces film audiences to the Maximals, descendants of good-guy Autobots, the Predacons, who come from bad-guy Decepticons, and the Terrorcons, who sure sound nice.

    The new trailer is soundtracked by a sample of The Notorious B.I.G. rapping, “It was all a dream,” from “Juicy.” In a vast forest, two young people are surprised by the ape-like Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), who quickly finds himself in a standoff with Optimus Prime (the one and only Peter Cullen). “I’m not the one to fear, Prime,” says Primal. “There is a darkness coming.”

    Steven Caple Jr. directs from a script by [deep breath] Joby Harold and Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters, and Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeber. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also features the voices of Pete Davidson, Peter Dinklage, Michell Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), and more, as well as human characters played by Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Check out the trailer below.

