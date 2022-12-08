The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Ben Gibbard is set to pull double duty on The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie’s 2023 co-headlining tour. During the fall run, the groups will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their respective albums Give Up and Transatlanticism by performing them in full.

Marking the first live performances from The Postal Service in over a decade, the trek will kick off September 8th in Portland, Maine ahead of stops in Boston; New York City; Philadelphia; Seattle; Washington, DC; and more. It will wrap in Los Angeles on October 13th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will go down one day earlier on Thursday, December 15th (using access code CHEER).

Gibbard will be accompanied by Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis for The Postal Service performances, with Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr filling out the Death Cab lineup.

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” Gibbard said in a statement. “The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

While Death Cab has put out new music as recently as September with their latest album, Asphalt Meadows, The Postal Service have only ever put out one studio LP and a 2014 live album titled Everything Will Change. Revisit our recent interview with Gibbard and Harmer about the latest Death Cab release here.

Prior to their co-headlining tour with The Postal Service, DCFC embark on a previously announced 2023 tour that includes dates in North America and Europe.

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 2023 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena (Tix)

09/09 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center (Tix)

09/10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl (Tix)

09/12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall (Tix)

09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall (Tix)

09/14 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (Tix)

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater (Tix)

09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Tix)

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center (Tix)

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory (Tix)

09/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (Tix)

09/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (Tix)

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre (Tix)

10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Tix)

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (Tix)

10/10 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley (Tix)

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (Tix)

Death Cab for Cutie 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

01/27 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall & (Tix)

01/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham & (Tix)

01/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium & (Tix)

01/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live & (Tix)

02/02 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live & (Tix)

02/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater & (Tix)

02/04 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall & (Tix)

02/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre & (Tix)

02/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom & (Tix)

02/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater & (Tix)

02/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater & (Tix)

02/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum & (Tix)

02/13 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine & (Tix)

02/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium & (Tix)

03/01 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique * (Tix)

03/02 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra *

03/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Grå Hal * (Tix)

03/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia * (Tix)

03/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * (Tix)

03/09 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *

03/10 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 * (Tix)

03/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

03/12 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk *

03/14 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

03/15 – Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier *

03/16 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel *

03/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City * (Tix)

03/19 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre * (Tix)

03/21 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute * (Tix)

03/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall * (Tix)

03/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland * (Tix)

03/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo * (Tix)

03/27 – Brighton, UK @ Dome * (Tix)

03/29 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall * (Tix)

05/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park $ (Tix)

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall $ (Tix)

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall $ (Tix)

06/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $ (Tix)

06/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater $ (Tix)

06/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater $ (Tix)

06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

06/10 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater $ (Tix)

06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre $ (Tix)

06/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (Tix)

06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (Tix)

06/16 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield $ (Tix)

06/17 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater $ (Tix)

# = w/ Yo La Tengo

& = w/ Momma

* = w/ Slow Pulp

$ = w/ Lomelda