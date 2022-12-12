The Smile Announce Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival

Still riding the high of their May full-length debut A Light for Attracting Attention, The Smile have announced a new live album. The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022 was recorded — wait for it — at the trio’s Montreux Jazz Festival set back in July, and it’ll be available to stream this Wednesday, December 14th.

What’s more, you can also catch a full playback of the performance over at The Smile’s YouTube channel for 48 hours only, beginning tomorrow, December 13th at 3:00 p.m. ET. That performance not only marked one of the first times Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner performed their new music together, but it was also the live debut of their song “Bending Hectic,” which Yorke admitted to having only written about a half hour prior.

Aside from that song, all the songs The Smile played at Montreux Jazz Festival appeared on the new record. Check out a trailer for the Montreux Jazz Festival stream below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for the live album.

The Smile are still completing their 2022 tour across Europe and North America. We caught their set at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom last month; read our recap here, and then head over to Ticketmaster for tickets to the remaining dates.

The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022 Artwork:

The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022 Tracklist:

01. Pana-Vision

02. Thin Thing

03. The Opposite

04. Speech Bubbles

05. Free In the Knowledge & A Hairdryer

06. The Smoke

07. You Will Never Work In Television Again