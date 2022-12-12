Menu
The Smile Announce Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival

You can also watch a full playback of the set this week

The Smile, photo via YouTube
December 12, 2022 | 5:58pm ET

    Still riding the high of their May full-length debut A Light for Attracting Attention, The Smile have announced a new live album. The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022 was recorded — wait for it — at the trio’s Montreux Jazz Festival set back in July, and it’ll be available to stream this Wednesday, December 14th.

    What’s more, you can also catch a full playback of the performance over at The Smile’s YouTube channel for 48 hours only, beginning tomorrow, December 13th at 3:00 p.m. ET. That performance not only marked one of the first times Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner performed their new music together, but it was also the live debut of their song “Bending Hectic,” which Yorke admitted to having only written about a half hour prior.

    Aside from that song, all the songs The Smile played at Montreux Jazz Festival appeared on the new record. Check out a trailer for the Montreux Jazz Festival stream below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for the live album.

    The Smile are still completing their 2022 tour across Europe and North America. We caught their set at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom last month; read our recap here, and then head over to Ticketmaster for tickets to the remaining dates.

    The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022 Artwork:

    the smile live at montreux jazz festival thom yorke jonny greenwood tom skinner radiohead alternative indie rock music news

    The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022 Tracklist:
    01. Pana-Vision
    02. Thin Thing
    03. The Opposite
    04. Speech Bubbles
    05. Free In the Knowledge & A Hairdryer
    06. The Smoke
    07. You Will Never Work In Television Again

The Smile Announce Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival

