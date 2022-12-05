Menu
The Walkmen Expand 2023 Reunion with New Tour Dates

Six more stops in May

The Walkmen, photo by Billy Pavone
December 5, 2022 | 2:06pm ET

    The Walkmen are taking their reunion shows on the road, announcing six new dates in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Washington DC that follow their five-night-stand at NYC’s Webster Hall.

    The new trek picks up May 2nd and 3rd at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer. The Walkmen will make a stop at Shaky Knees 2023 in Atlanta, before continuing on to two-night-runs at Chicago’s The Metro and Washington DC’s 9:30 Club to close out the month.

    Check out the full list of tour dates below. General on-sale for the new shows begins Friday, December 9th, and pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 7th (use code CHEER). Book your seats here.

    In a previous statement, Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser wrote, “Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus.’ I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot… but none of that actually happened. Instead, in the ensuing years, we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again.”

    The Walkmen 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/24 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/25 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/26 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/27 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/28 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    05/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    05/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/19 — Chicago, IL @ The Metro
    05/20 — Chicago, IL @ The Metro
    05/25 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

