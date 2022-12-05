The Walkmen Expand 2023 Reunion with New Tour Dates

The Walkmen are taking their reunion shows on the road, announcing six new dates in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Washington DC that follow their five-night-stand at NYC’s Webster Hall.

The new trek picks up May 2nd and 3rd at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer. The Walkmen will make a stop at Shaky Knees 2023 in Atlanta, before continuing on to two-night-runs at Chicago’s The Metro and Washington DC’s 9:30 Club to close out the month.

Check out the full list of tour dates below. General on-sale for the new shows begins Friday, December 9th, and pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 7th (use code CHEER). Book your seats here.

In a previous statement, Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser wrote, “Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus.’ I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot… but none of that actually happened. Instead, in the ensuing years, we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again.”

The Walkmen 2023 Tour Dates:

04/24 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/25 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/26 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/27 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/28 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/19 — Chicago, IL @ The Metro

05/20 — Chicago, IL @ The Metro

05/25 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club