The Weeknd Shares New Song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” From Avatar Soundtrack: Stream

The long-awaited Avatar sequel The Way of Water hits theaters December 16th, and ahead of its release, The Weeknd has shared “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the song he contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

“You give me strength,” The Weeknd sings over an epic choral backing track. “I’m with you either way/ If I die, If I stay, give me strength/ I’m with you either way/ Nothing’s lost, no more pain/ You give me strength.” Listen to the single below.

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” follows The Weeknd’s January album Dawn FM. Next year, the artist will take his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour to the UK, Europe, Mexico, and South America, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

He’s also gearing up to star in The Idol, the HBO drama from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson that also stars Lily-Rose Depp.