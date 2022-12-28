Theophilus London Reported Missing

The family of Theophilus London has filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department, saying the 35-year-old rapper and singer hasn’t been seen since July 2022.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” his representatives wrote in a statement, noting that he was last reported in Los Angeles. “On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”

Lary Moses London, the artist’s father, wrote, “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London is a 6’2″, 175-pound Black man with dark brown eyes. According to his representatives, “If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.”

London released his debut album, Timez Are Weird These Days, in 2011. He followed that with Vibes (which was executive produced by Kanye West) in 2014 and Bebey in 2020.