Third Eye Blind Announce 2023 “25 Years in the Blind” Tour Dates

Kicking off in March and wrapping in April

Third Eye Blind, photo by Danny Nolan
December 12, 2022 | 3:36pm ET

    Following the success of their “25 Years in the Blind” tour, Third Eye Blind have announced a new run of dates that will expand the trek into 2023.

    “Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious, as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a statement. “It’s not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”

    The new jaunt kicks off March 3rd in New Orleans and wraps April 15th in Pala, California. Along the way, Third Eye Blind will donate a portion of each ticket to SeaTrees, an organization dedicated to the restoration of the kelp ecosystem off the California coast.

    Related Video

    “Thanks to the Third Eye Blind crew and everyone who came out to see them on their summer tour, we are able to restore another key section of California’s lost kelp forest ecosystem,” said SeaTrees co-founder, Michael Stewart. “These critical marine areas provide habitat for over 700 species and help stabilize our climate.”

    General on-sale begins December 16th via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale kicking off December 13th (use code CHEER). Tickets are available here.

    Third Eye Blind 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/10 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
    03/11 — Kinder, LA @ Mikko Live!
    03/13 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
    03/14 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
    03/15 — Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
    03/16 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
    03/18 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
    03/19 — Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival
    03/21 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC
    03/22 — Richmond, VA @ The National
    03/23 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    03/24 — Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
    03/25 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom
    03/28 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
    03/29 — Buffalo, NY @ Center for the Arts
    03/31 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesar Windsor
    04/01 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    04/03 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
    04/05 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
    04/06 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre
    04/07 — Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center
    04/08 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
    04/11 — Albuquerque, @ NM Sunshine Theater
    04/12 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    04/14 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
    04/15 — Pala, CA @ Pala Casino Spa Resort

