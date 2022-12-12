Third Eye Blind Announce 2023 “25 Years in the Blind” Tour Dates

Following the success of their “25 Years in the Blind” tour, Third Eye Blind have announced a new run of dates that will expand the trek into 2023.
“Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious, as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a statement. “It’s not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”
The new jaunt kicks off March 3rd in New Orleans and wraps April 15th in Pala, California. Along the way, Third Eye Blind will donate a portion of each ticket to SeaTrees, an organization dedicated to the restoration of the kelp ecosystem off the California coast.
“Thanks to the Third Eye Blind crew and everyone who came out to see them on their summer tour, we are able to restore another key section of California’s lost kelp forest ecosystem,” said SeaTrees co-founder, Michael Stewart. “These critical marine areas provide habitat for over 700 species and help stabilize our climate.”
General on-sale begins December 16th via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale kicking off December 13th (use code CHEER). Tickets are available here.
Third Eye Blind 2023 Tour Dates:
03/10 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
03/11 — Kinder, LA @ Mikko Live!
03/13 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
03/14 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
03/15 — Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
03/16 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
03/18 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
03/19 — Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival
03/21 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC
03/22 — Richmond, VA @ The National
03/23 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
03/24 — Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
03/25 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom
03/28 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
03/29 — Buffalo, NY @ Center for the Arts
03/31 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesar Windsor
04/01 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
04/03 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
04/05 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
04/06 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre
04/07 — Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center
04/08 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
04/11 — Albuquerque, @ NM Sunshine Theater
04/12 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
04/14 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
04/15 — Pala, CA @ Pala Casino Spa Resort