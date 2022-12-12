Third Eye Blind Announce 2023 “25 Years in the Blind” Tour Dates

Following the success of their “25 Years in the Blind” tour, Third Eye Blind have announced a new run of dates that will expand the trek into 2023.

“Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious, as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a statement. “It’s not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”

The new jaunt kicks off March 3rd in New Orleans and wraps April 15th in Pala, California. Along the way, Third Eye Blind will donate a portion of each ticket to SeaTrees, an organization dedicated to the restoration of the kelp ecosystem off the California coast.

Related Video

“Thanks to the Third Eye Blind crew and everyone who came out to see them on their summer tour, we are able to restore another key section of California’s lost kelp forest ecosystem,” said SeaTrees co-founder, Michael Stewart. “These critical marine areas provide habitat for over 700 species and help stabilize our climate.”

General on-sale begins December 16th via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale kicking off December 13th (use code CHEER). Tickets are available here.

Third Eye Blind 2023 Tour Dates:

03/10 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

03/11 — Kinder, LA @ Mikko Live!

03/13 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

03/14 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

03/15 — Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

03/16 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/18 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

03/19 — Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival

03/21 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

03/22 — Richmond, VA @ The National

03/23 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

03/24 — Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

03/25 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom

03/28 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

03/29 — Buffalo, NY @ Center for the Arts

03/31 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesar Windsor

04/01 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/03 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

04/05 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

04/06 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

04/07 — Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center

04/08 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

04/11 — Albuquerque, @ NM Sunshine Theater

04/12 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

04/14 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

04/15 — Pala, CA @ Pala Casino Spa Resort