Ticketmaster Still Has 170,000 Taylor Swift Tickets to Sell

One month after canceling the general on-sale for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” due to a myriad of technical issues, Ticketmaster still has enough tickets left to pack a few stadiums. Per Billboard, the beleaguered ticket company will be offloading the 170,000 remaining seats over the next four weeks.

In order to move the tickets to Swift’s 52 shows, Ticketmaster will use a 20-year-old platform called Ticketstoday. Initially built for Dave Matthews Band’s fan club platform in the early 2000s, it was acquired by Live Nation in 2008 and is still used by jam bands like Phish and Ween. By using Ticketstoday, Ticketmaster aims to cut back on fan wait times and avoid another massive website crash.

Swifties who signed up for the Verified Fan pre-sale began receiving email invites on Monday, December 12th, with a December 23rd deadline to submit purchase requests. Rather than being shuffled off to a queue, fans interested in the limited number of VIP or high demand tickets select a pricing option and provide their credit card information in advance. In the likely scenario when there are more fans wanting tickets than that are available, a digital lottery will be held.

When Ticketmaster announced the cancellation of “The Eras Tour” general on-sale, the company claimed 14 million people attempted to purchase tickets. However, it had only planned for 1.5 million fans to purchase tickets with a waitlist designed for an additional two million prospective buyers. Ticketmaster’s platform also wasn’t prepared to ward off the sheer volume of bot attacks. However, it still managed to move more than two million tickets in 12 hours.

There are multiple congressional inquiries into Ticketmaster following the disastrous pre-sale, including an antitrust panel led by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Mike Lee (R-UT) that will hold hearings about the lack of competition in live music. A group of Swift fans have also filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster alleging fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.