Tim Robinson Begins Production on Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave

Netflix has confirmed that Tim Robinson working on Season 3 of the quirky, quotable sketch show I Think You Should Leave.
Created by Robnison and Zach Kanin, I Think You Should Leave debuted in April 2019 and Season 2 followed in July 2021. Each six-episode set introduced included a new batch of stressed-out weirdos. Robinson handles the bulk of the acting himself, often playing angry losers who double-down instead of backing down, creating an escalating vortex of misery for innocent bystanders or the occasional celebrity guest star like Patti Harrison, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, or Bob Odenkirk.
I Think You Should Leave was renewed for a third season last May. While Netflix noted that production on the newest season “has officially started,” it did not include additional details on guest stars or release dates.
Production for season 3 of I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE with Tim Robinson has officially started!!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/RWoAnkxZpb
— Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 1, 2022