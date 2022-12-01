Tim Robinson Begins Production on Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave

Netflix has confirmed that Tim Robinson working on Season 3 of the quirky, quotable sketch show I Think You Should Leave.

Created by Robnison and Zach Kanin, I Think You Should Leave debuted in April 2019 and Season 2 followed in July 2021. Each six-episode set introduced included a new batch of stressed-out weirdos. Robinson handles the bulk of the acting himself, often playing angry losers who double-down instead of backing down, creating an escalating vortex of misery for innocent bystanders or the occasional celebrity guest star like Patti Harrison, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, or Bob Odenkirk.

I Think You Should Leave was renewed for a third season last May. While Netflix noted that production on the newest season “has officially started,” it did not include additional details on guest stars or release dates.