Tim Robinson Begins Production on Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave

Season 2 aired in July 2021

I Think You Should Leave (Netflix)
December 1, 2022 | 5:04pm ET

    Netflix has confirmed that Tim Robinson working on Season 3 of the quirky, quotable sketch show I Think You Should Leave.

    Created by Robnison and Zach Kanin, I Think You Should Leave debuted in April 2019 and Season 2 followed in July 2021. Each six-episode set introduced included a new batch of stressed-out weirdos. Robinson handles the bulk of the acting himself, often playing angry losers who double-down instead of backing down, creating an escalating vortex of misery for innocent bystanders or the occasional celebrity guest star like Patti Harrison, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, or Bob Odenkirk.

    I Think You Should Leave was renewed for a third season last May. While Netflix noted that production on the newest season “has officially started,” it did not include additional details on guest stars or release dates.

