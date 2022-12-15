Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Trevor Noah Returning (Again) to Host the 2023 Grammys

Back for his third go-around

Advertisement
trevor noah 2023 grammy awards host
Trevor Noah, photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Follow
December 15, 2022 | 10:52am ET

    Now-former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to make his third go-around as host of the Grammy Awards in February 2023.

    In an interview with Billboard, Noah said he was looking forward to a more traditional ceremony this time. “The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show,” he remembered. “And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show. Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in LA — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

    To serve as Grammys host, Noah will take a break from his massive “Off the Record” standup tour. Kicking off in Atlanta on January 20th, it will make stops in Boston, Nashville, New York, Chicago, and more before wrapping with a week-long stand in San Francisco from November 30th through December 7th. Grab your tickets here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The 2023 Grammy nominations are led by Beyoncé with nine, Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each. See the full list here.

    The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5th, 2023 and air live on CBS.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

shirley eikhard dead obituary something to talk about

Shirley Eikhard, "Something to Talk About" Songwriter, Dead at 67

December 15, 2022

live shows of the year 2022 annual report consequence kendrick lamar foo fighters taylor hawkins tribute bts busan lady gaga chromatica ball joni mitchell newport folk 3

Top 10 Live Shows of 2022

December 15, 2022

Siouxsie Sioux to play first show in 10 years in 2023

Siouxsie Sioux Confirms First Live Performance in 10 Years

December 15, 2022

decisive pink haffmilch holiday

Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV) Drop Debut Single "Haffmilch Holiday": Stream

December 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Trevor Noah Returning (Again) to Host the 2023 Grammys

Menu Shop Search Newsletter