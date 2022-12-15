Trevor Noah Returning (Again) to Host the 2023 Grammys

Now-former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to make his third go-around as host of the Grammy Awards in February 2023.

In an interview with Billboard, Noah said he was looking forward to a more traditional ceremony this time. “The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show,” he remembered. “And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show. Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in LA — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

To serve as Grammys host, Noah will take a break from his massive “Off the Record” standup tour. Kicking off in Atlanta on January 20th, it will make stops in Boston, Nashville, New York, Chicago, and more before wrapping with a week-long stand in San Francisco from November 30th through December 7th. Grab your tickets here.

Advertisement

Related Video

The 2023 Grammy nominations are led by Beyoncé with nine, Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each. See the full list here.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5th, 2023 and air live on CBS.