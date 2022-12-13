Underoath Announce 2023 US Tour with Periphery and Loathe

Underoath have announced a Spring 2023 US tour with a stacked support bill including Periphery and Loathe. The month-long “Blind Obedience Tour” kicks off March 3rd in Silver Spring, Maryland, and wraps up April 2nd in Nashville, Tennessee.

Artist and Citi pre-sales have begun via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (December 14th) at 10 a.m. local time (using the code CHEER). General ticket sales begin Friday (December 16th) at 10 a.m. local time.

Underoath are also offering VIP Demo Listening Party packages that include a general admission ticket, exclusive pre-show Underoath hangout with a demo listening party, a band Q&A, a photo with the band, and limited-edition merchandise. VIP tickets can be purchased at Underoath’s website.

“We’re working on new music (as always),” Underoath said in a collective statement. “Some songs are done. Some are close. Some have just gotten started… but we wanted to find a way to bring you inside that creative process. At every VIP meet and greet on ‘The Blind Obedience Tour,’ we’re going to be having a listening party of unreleased music we’re currently working on (in various stages of completion) as well as never before heard demos of songs you know well.”

The band continued: “You’ll get a taste of what’s to come as well as see how far songs you already love had to come to get to your ears. We think this is going to be rad for us and you because if one of our favorite bands was doing it, we’d jump on it (which is always our mindset going into this sort of thing).”

The tour’s support lineup is also of note, with prog metallers Periphery and genre-bending UK act Loathe comprising a strong one-two punch to kick off each concert. Periphery are coming off their acclaimed 2019 album Periphery IV: Hail Stan, while Loathe reinvented themselves with their ambient-leaning 2021 effort The Things They Believe.

See the full list of dates for Underoath’s 2023 US tour below. Get tickets here.

Underoath’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Periphery and Loathe:

03/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

03/04 – Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater

03/05 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

03/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

03/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

03/10 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

03/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club

03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03/14 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

03/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Uptown Theater

03/17 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotilion

03/18 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

03/20 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

03/21 – Portland, OR @ The Roseland Theater

03/23 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

03/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/26 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

03/27 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

03/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ The El Rey Theatre

03/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Diamond Ballroom

04/01 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

04/02 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works