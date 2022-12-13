Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Underoath Announce 2023 US Tour with Periphery and Loathe

"The Blind Obedience Tour" runs throughout March and into April

Advertisement
underoath 2023 tour
Periphery (photo by Travis Shinn), Underoath (photo by Jon Hadusek), and Loathe (courtesy of Atom Splitter PR)
December 13, 2022 | 11:34am ET

    Underoath have announced a Spring 2023 US tour with a stacked support bill including Periphery and Loathe. The month-long “Blind Obedience Tour” kicks off March 3rd in Silver Spring, Maryland, and wraps up April 2nd in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Artist and Citi pre-sales have begun via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (December 14th) at 10 a.m. local time (using the code CHEER). General ticket sales begin Friday (December 16th) at 10 a.m. local time.

    Underoath are also offering VIP Demo Listening Party packages that include a general admission ticket, exclusive pre-show Underoath hangout with a demo listening party, a band Q&A, a photo with the band, and limited-edition merchandise. VIP tickets can be purchased at Underoath’s website.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We’re working on new music (as always),” Underoath said in a collective statement. “Some songs are done. Some are close. Some have just gotten started… but we wanted to find a way to bring you inside that creative process. At every VIP meet and greet on ‘The Blind Obedience Tour,’ we’re going to be having a listening party of unreleased music we’re currently working on (in various stages of completion) as well as never before heard demos of songs you know well.”

    The band continued: “You’ll get a taste of what’s to come as well as see how far songs you already love had to come to get to your ears. We think this is going to be rad for us and you because if one of our favorite bands was doing it, we’d jump on it (which is always our mindset going into this sort of thing).”

    The tour’s support lineup is also of note, with prog metallers Periphery and genre-bending UK act Loathe comprising a strong one-two punch to kick off each concert. Periphery are coming off their acclaimed 2019 album Periphery IV: Hail Stan, while Loathe reinvented themselves with their ambient-leaning 2021 effort The Things They Believe.

    Advertisement

    See the full list of dates for Underoath’s 2023 US tour below. Get tickets here.

    Underoath’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Periphery and Loathe:
    03/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    03/04 – Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater
    03/05 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    03/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
    03/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    03/10 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
    03/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club
    03/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    03/14 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    03/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Uptown Theater
    03/17 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotilion
    03/18 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
    03/20 – Boise, ID @ Revolution
    03/21 – Portland, OR @ The Roseland Theater
    03/23 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
    03/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    03/26 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    03/27 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
    03/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ The El Rey Theatre
    03/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Diamond Ballroom
    04/01 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
    04/02 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

    underoath 2023 tour poster

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sza tickets 2023 how to buy pre-sale date pop music news

How to Get Tickets to SZA's 2023 Tour

December 13, 2022

off 2023 tour

Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

December 13, 2022

sza 2023 sos tour

SZA Announces 2023 "The SOS North American Tour"

December 13, 2022

Janet Jackson tickets together again tour ludacris presale code 2023

How to Get Tickets to Janet Jackson's 2023 Tour

December 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Underoath Announce 2023 US Tour with Periphery and Loathe

Menu Shop Search Newsletter