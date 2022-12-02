Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Video Shows Pantera Soundcheck Ahead of First Concert in 20-Plus Years: Watch

Hear Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde, and Charlie Benante ripping through "Cowboys From Hell"

Advertisement
Pantera Zakk Wylde Philip Anselmo
Zakk Wylde (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Phil Anselmo (photo by Amy Harris)
December 2, 2022 | 2:24pm ET

    Pantera are set to play their first show in more than 20 years tonight (December 2nd) at the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico City. New video has emerged of the band’s soundcheck, likely filmed last night ahead of the festival’s start.

    As previously reported, classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante for a new run of shows. The latter two are filling the mighty shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

    The crudely filmed video posted to Instagram (watch below) captures the soundcheck from a long distance, but it’s clearly Pantera, with their name on the backdrop. As soon as Wylde’s guitar kicks in, the person filming and whoever’s with him scream in excitement. Then Anselmo’s familiar vocals get them even more exuberant, as they sing along to “Cowboys From Hell.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While Vinnie Paul’s estate and the members of the band have been careful not to call it a “reunion,” the shows are being billed as Pantera. As Benante said in an exclusive video that Heavy Consequence posted yesterday, “Basically, the Pantera thing has always been about the celebration — celebrating the brothers Vinnie and Darrell, celebrating the music, and, of course, celebrating the fans.”

    Charlie Benante Pantera interview contest
     Editor's Pick
    Charlie Benante on How the Pantera Tour Came Together: Interview + Meet & Greet Contest

    In celebration of the band’s tour, Heavy Consequence and Modern Drummer have teamed up to offer one lucky winner two tickets and a meet & greet with Benante at one of the band’s upcoming South American shows. Enter the contest below.

    In addition to this month’s Latin American run, Pantera are playing shows in Europe next year, as well as supporting Metallica’s 2023-2024 North American tour. See dates and ticket links below.

    “Win

    Pantera’s 2022, 2023 and 2024 Tour Dates (bold = eligible for contest):

    2022:
    12/02 – Texicoco, MX – Hell & Heaven Metal Fest
    12/06 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Fest
    12/09 – Bogotá, CO – Knotfest Colombia
    12/11 – Santiago, CL- Knotfest Chile
    12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
    12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo
    12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil

    2023:
    05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena
    05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
    05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
    05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
    06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
    06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
    06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
    06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
    06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
    06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics
    06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)
    08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)
    08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)
    09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)
    11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)
    11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)

    Advertisement

    2024:
    08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^ (Tix)
    08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^ (Tix)
    08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^ (Tix)

    ^ = supporting Metallica

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Judas Priest via Chipster PR & Consulting Inc

Judas Priest Celebrate 50 Million Album Sales Worldwide

December 2, 2022

katatonia Sky Void of Stars new album 2023 Atrium song

Katatonia Unleash New Single "Austerity" from Upcoming Album Sky Void of Stars: Stream

December 2, 2022

Sevendust Lajon Witherspoon video interview

Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon Talks Upcoming Album, Band's Longevity, and More

December 2, 2022

Boris new album fade

Boris Surprise Release Fade, Their Third Album of 2022: Stream

December 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Video Shows Pantera Soundcheck Ahead of First Concert in 20-Plus Years: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter