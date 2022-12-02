Video Shows Pantera Soundcheck Ahead of First Concert in 20-Plus Years: Watch

Pantera are set to play their first show in more than 20 years tonight (December 2nd) at the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico City. New video has emerged of the band’s soundcheck, likely filmed last night ahead of the festival’s start.

As previously reported, classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante for a new run of shows. The latter two are filling the mighty shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

The crudely filmed video posted to Instagram (watch below) captures the soundcheck from a long distance, but it’s clearly Pantera, with their name on the backdrop. As soon as Wylde’s guitar kicks in, the person filming and whoever’s with him scream in excitement. Then Anselmo’s familiar vocals get them even more exuberant, as they sing along to “Cowboys From Hell.”

While Vinnie Paul’s estate and the members of the band have been careful not to call it a “reunion,” the shows are being billed as Pantera. As Benante said in an exclusive video that Heavy Consequence posted yesterday, “Basically, the Pantera thing has always been about the celebration — celebrating the brothers Vinnie and Darrell, celebrating the music, and, of course, celebrating the fans.”

In addition to this month’s Latin American run, Pantera are playing shows in Europe next year, as well as supporting Metallica’s 2023-2024 North American tour. See dates and ticket links below.

Pantera’s 2022, 2023 and 2024 Tour Dates (bold = eligible for contest):

2022:

12/02 – Texicoco, MX – Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

12/06 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Fest

12/09 – Bogotá, CO – Knotfest Colombia

12/11 – Santiago, CL- Knotfest Chile

12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena

12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo

12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil

2023:

05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena

05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra

05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics

06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)

08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)

08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)

09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)

11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)

2024:

08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^ (Tix)

08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^ (Tix)

^ = supporting Metallica