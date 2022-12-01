Vinnie Paul’s Estate Insists “There Can Never Be a Pantera Reunion” but Supports Upcoming Tour

The estate of the late Vinnie Paul has issued a statement in support of Pantera’s upcoming shows. However, the statement refrained from calling the band’s reformation a “reunion.”

This past summer, news broke that the surviving classic members of Pantera — singer Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown — were joining forces with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante to play select dates and festivals as Pantera. At the time, Billboard reported that the estates of Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell had given it the go-ahead.

On Wednesday (November 30th), Vinnie’s estate posted the following message on Facebook, clarifying its stance on the matter with a pointed first sentence, but an overall positive attitude toward the upcoming shows:

“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie and Dime. However, there is no better way to celebrate and honor Vinnie and Dime’s legacy, than to bring the music of Pantera directly to the fans. We are honored that Charlie and Zakk, their very close friends and musical brothers, will share the stage with Philip and Rex, to unleash the power of Pantera live around the world.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Pantera producer Sterling Winfield, who’s close to Vinnie’s estate, then revealed that it was the first public statement from the estate regarding the reunion shows, despite earlier reports.

“Here’s the press release that the ‘media’ said we had already done six months ago,” Winfield posted on social media. “It was just posted about five minutes ago for the first time EVER. Don’t believe everything the media tells you. Choose for yourselves. Enjoy it with open arms, minds & hearts. Or don’t. The choice is yours. But don’t make that choice for someone else.”

While the estate stopped short of calling the reformed lineup a “reunion,” everything else surrounding the situation has been celebratory. Winfield himself praised the lineup after witnessing a private rehearsal about a week ago.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t prepared for how classy, thoughtful and honorable it was presented to me and the other fine folks in attendance,” he posted. “I don’t think other people, the general public, are going to be prepared for it. All of these people that have been talking negatively about it either online or in the media, without knowing a single thing about it. I honestly hope it either knocks them on their collective asses and that they eat their words, or that they simply regret not going as it passes them by.”

Pantera will play their first show on Friday (December 2nd) at the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico City, where they will kick off a Latina American tour. The band was also just revealed as a support act for Metallica’s 2023-2024 North American tour dates. Pantera will play the first evening of Metallica’s two-night stands in each city. Get tickets to those shows via Ticketmaster.

Below you can view the statement from Vinnie Paul’s estate and a list of Pantera’s upcoming 2022 and 2023 tour dates.

Advertisement

Pantera’s 2022 and 2023 Tour Dates:

12/02 – Texicoco, MX – Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

12/06 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Fest

12/09 – Bogotá, CO – Knotfest Colombia

12/11 – Santiago, CL- Knotfest Chile

12/12 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena

12/15 – São Paulo, BR – Vibra São Paulo

12/18 – São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brazil

05/26 – Sofia, BG @ Armeets Arena

05/27 – Bucharest, RO @ Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra

05/31 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

06/02-04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/02-04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/05 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

06/10 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

06/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics

06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock (Tix)

08/04 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique ^ (Tix)

08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^ (Tix)

08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^ (Tix)

09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^ (Tix)

11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^ (Tix)

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^ (Tix)

^ = supporting Metallica