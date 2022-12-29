Vivienne Westwood, Fashion Designer and Punk Icon, Dead at 81

Dame Vivienne Westwood, the fashion designer and activist who was an integral figure of Britain’s punk movement in the 1970s, has died. She was 81.

“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” confirmed a message posted to Westwood’s Twitter. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

This is a developing story.