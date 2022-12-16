Just in time for the Winter edition of their SZNZ EP cycle, Weezer returned as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night to perform a song from the project, “I Want a Dog.”

The members of Weezer dressed appropriately for the frosty atmosphere in their very Weezer-esque cardigans, quarter-zips, and plaid button-up shirts, as the screen backdrop behind them went full-on tundra. As frontman Rivers Cuomo ripped through the track’s guitar solo outro, a flurry of artificial snow sprinkled over the band.

To be extremely frank, we would’ve liked to see Weezer lean into the winter theme a little harder. Why not say “screw it” and cover the entire stage in snow? Why not perform in ski gear? Converse will not keep you warm, Rivers. Anyway, you can watch Weezer perform “I Want a Dog” on Kimmel below.

SZNZ: Winter is out in full on December 21st. Weezer began their seasonal EPs back in March with SZNZ: Spring, which they followed up in June with SZNZ: Summer and SZNZ: Autumn in September. They rang in each of those releases with Kimmel performances, too, playing “A Little Bit of Love” and “What Happens After You.” The band were also slated to perform a Broadway residency, but they canceled those shows two months later “due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.”