Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

5 Things to Know About Wet Leg, Best New Artist Nominee at 2023 Grammys

The duo is up for five total Grammys, including Best Alternative Music Album

Advertisement
wet leg 5 things to know
Wet Leg, photo by Hollie Fernando
December 26, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Wet Leg was everywhere in 2022, making a name for themselves as one of the UK’s buzziest indie rock acts.

    While the duo (consisting of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) formed in 2019, they truly became a hot commodity following the release of their megaviral debut single “Chaise Lounge” in June 2021.

    In between touring worldwide, Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album arrived this year, earning them charting success and critical acclaim in both their native England and across the pond. (They were all over 2022 mid- and year-end lists, including Consequence‘s own.)

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Now, they’re up for Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Remixed Recording, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

    Before seeing if Wet Leg takes home any gold during Music’s Biggest Night on February 5th, 2023, here are five things to know about them. Check out the full list of nominations here.

    1. They met in college

    After meeting at the Platform One College of Music, Teasdale and Chambers’ friendship formed as they both studied for a BTEC National Diploma in Music Practice. In an interview with Diffus, they revealed they decided to form a band while at the End of the Road Festival. A Ferris wheel ride, where dreams and goals were shared, sparked the initial creation of Wet Leg.

    2. The name “Wet Leg” is derived from an old saying

    Advertisement

    Hailing from the Isle of Wight, the duo explained to Diffus that the term “wet leg” comes from mainlanders who would travel to the Isle and get their legs wet in order to make it.

    3. They’re no stranger to the charts

    Wet Leg has already experienced plenty of charting success in their short career. “Chaise Lounge” peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, while Wet Leg topped both the UK and Australian charts, and peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

    4. They’ve already racked up award wins and nods in 2022

    Win or lose at the Grammys, Wet Leg already has some hardware at home; they landed two wins at the Liberia Awards and one at the AIM Independent Music Awards. Meanwhile, Wet Leg was shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize.

    Advertisement

    At the 2023 Grammys, they’ll compete for Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album (Wet Leg), Best Alternative Music Performance (“Chaise Longue”), Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (Wet Leg) and Best Remixed Recording (“Too Late Now [Soulwax Remix)].”

    5. They’ll be touring with Harry Styles next year

    Beyond the Grammys, Wet Leg is already set for an exciting 2023, as they’ll be embarking on tour with none other than Harry Styles for a string of shows from May to July in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe. (You can find ticket info here.) Styles, who’s clearly a fan, even covered their track “Wet Dream” for BBC Radio’s Live Lounge.

    See the full list of 2023 Grammy Awards nominations here.

    Grammys 2023 Nominees Photo Gallery:

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sunflower bean consequestionnaire interview q&a headful of sugar 15 years of sound counsequence

Sunflower Bean Answer the Consequestionnaire: 15 Years of NYC DIY, Staying Friends, and Endless Dreams

December 26, 2022

Glass Onion Review Knives Out 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Is a Silly, Absurd and Downright Fun Sequel: Review

December 23, 2022

Glass Onion Cameos Ranked

All the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cameos, Ranked

December 23, 2022

Thom Bell Interview

How Thom Bell Created a Sound for a City, a Record Label, and for Generations of Fans

December 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

5 Things to Know About Wet Leg, Best New Artist Nominee at 2023 Grammys

Menu Shop Search Newsletter