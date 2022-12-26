5 Things to Know About Wet Leg, Best New Artist Nominee at 2023 Grammys

Wet Leg was everywhere in 2022, making a name for themselves as one of the UK’s buzziest indie rock acts.

While the duo (consisting of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) formed in 2019, they truly became a hot commodity following the release of their megaviral debut single “Chaise Lounge” in June 2021.

In between touring worldwide, Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album arrived this year, earning them charting success and critical acclaim in both their native England and across the pond. (They were all over 2022 mid- and year-end lists, including Consequence‘s own.)

Now, they’re up for Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Remixed Recording, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Before seeing if Wet Leg takes home any gold during Music’s Biggest Night on February 5th, 2023, here are five things to know about them. Check out the full list of nominations here.

1. They met in college

After meeting at the Platform One College of Music, Teasdale and Chambers’ friendship formed as they both studied for a BTEC National Diploma in Music Practice. In an interview with Diffus, they revealed they decided to form a band while at the End of the Road Festival. A Ferris wheel ride, where dreams and goals were shared, sparked the initial creation of Wet Leg.

2. The name “Wet Leg” is derived from an old saying

Hailing from the Isle of Wight, the duo explained to Diffus that the term “wet leg” comes from mainlanders who would travel to the Isle and get their legs wet in order to make it.

3. They’re no stranger to the charts

Wet Leg has already experienced plenty of charting success in their short career. “Chaise Lounge” peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, while Wet Leg topped both the UK and Australian charts, and peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

4. They’ve already racked up award wins and nods in 2022

Win or lose at the Grammys, Wet Leg already has some hardware at home; they landed two wins at the Liberia Awards and one at the AIM Independent Music Awards. Meanwhile, Wet Leg was shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize.

At the 2023 Grammys, they’ll compete for Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album (Wet Leg), Best Alternative Music Performance (“Chaise Longue”), Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (Wet Leg) and Best Remixed Recording (“Too Late Now [Soulwax Remix)].”

5. They’ll be touring with Harry Styles next year

Beyond the Grammys, Wet Leg is already set for an exciting 2023, as they’ll be embarking on tour with none other than Harry Styles for a string of shows from May to July in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe. (You can find ticket info here.) Styles, who’s clearly a fan, even covered their track “Wet Dream” for BBC Radio’s Live Lounge.

