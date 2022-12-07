Menu
White Reaper Unleash New Song “Fog Machine”: Stream

Their new album Asking for a Ride is due out January 27th

white reaper fog machine new song single music video listen stream watch
White Reaper, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
December 7, 2022 | 10:34am ET

    With an explosion of dueling guitars, White Reaper have unleashed the new song “Fog Machine.”

    “Fog Machine” is the second single off their upcoming album Asking for a Ride, and it’s been in the works for a long time. “We had it in our back pocket for a while,” vocalist and guitarist Tony Esposito said in a statement. “We knew we loved playing it together, but it was a little tricky to nail the arrangement at first. We got it together at the last minute before we went into the studio and now it’s our favorite song to play live.”

    The song is about aging, and the title references how blowing out birthday candles can become an increasingly smoky experience over the years. Esposito sings, “I wonder what you thought of/ Knocking on those doors/ Blowing out those candles/ Like a fog machine.” The single comes with a music video directed by Max Moore and you can check it out below.

    Asking for a Ride drops January 27th via Elektra Entertainment and pre-orders are ongoing. Next February, White Reaper will hit the road accompanied by, at various times, Narrow Head, Taipei Houston, Militarie Gun, and Mamalarky. Tickets are available here.

