Will Ferrell Plays Cowbell With His Son’s Band: Watch

Magnus Ferrell has a band, his father Will Ferrell has a fever, and you can probably guess the only prescription. When Magnus and his band played their first show over the weekend, Will joined him on stage for a percussion-fueled performance with a little, no, a lot more cowbell.

According to Rolling Stone, the younger Ferrell performed at a benefit show for Cancer for College, a charity organized by Will’s friend Craig Pollard that raises money for higher education for cancer survivors. Magnus’ band covered Radiohead’s “Creep” and performed three original songs, including “Back in Place,” which is when his father joined in. After the band’s set, Psychedelic Furs headlined the event. Watch the clip here.

Saturday Night Live’s “More Cowbell” sketch isn’t the only classic moment Ferrell isn’t afraid to revisit from time to time. The comedian recently revealed that he kept the prosthetic testicles he wore in Step Brothers and brings them out to entertain his guests at dinner parties. Next on the roster, Ferrell will appear in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, as well as a wedding comedy for Amazon that also stars Reese Witherspoon. Meanwhile, Spirited, a twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol that co-stars Ryan Reynolds, is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Advertisement