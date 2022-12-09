Within Temptation Unveil New Single “The Fire Within”: Stream

Within Temptation have unveiled a standalone single, “The Fire Within,” which was written back in 2019 but never released until now.

The single is available for streaming and download online, plus as a CD single, 7-inch single on colored vinyl and as a CD single + 7-inch bundle. Only 666 copies of each physical format have been printed. To order the single, go here.

“When a band writes an album, it often happens that there are too many ideas to make it onto the final track list,” Within Temptation explained in a social media post. “However, those songs that fall through the cracks sometimes make a great B-side or even a single in this case. The song was written back in 2019, but never made its appearance on an album. The track now finds its way to you, as we’ve decided to release it as a single!”

Previously, Within Tempation singer Sharon den Adel spoke with Heavy Consequence about her experience being a woman in metal music. “You want to be approached as an equal in music, in general,” she said. “People always ask how I am able to work my family life with the band and how I handle stuff, but everybody in a band has a family today. You get to a certain age, and many people have families.”

She continued, “That’s what still annoys me — that people would wonder how I would combine personal life with being on the road. I do it like any other musician. They wouldn’t ask Ozzy or another band with a male singer. For me, it’s the same. I think it’s very old-fashioned. I especially get that from fashion magazines and non-music magazines.” Read the full interview here.

Within Temptation just wrapped up a co-headlining UK/Europe tour with Evanescence. Check out the new song “The Fire Within” below.