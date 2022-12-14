Menu
Secrets Are Fatal in New Trailer for Women Talking: Watch

Sarah Polley's drama takes place in an isolated religious colony

Women Talking (Orion Pictures)
December 14, 2022 | 2:52pm ET

    Orion Pictures and Plan B Entertainment have today shared a new trailer for Women Talking, the upcoming drama film based on Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name and inspired by harrowing real-life events.

    Though the costumes wouldn’t suggest so, Women Talking takes place in 2010, following a group of women who live in an isolated Mennonite colony. When the women realize that the men in their colony have been sexually abusing them for years, they must reckon with their strict Anabaptist views within their harsh new reality.

    “We know that we’ve not imagined these attacks,” one of the women, Salome (Claire Foy), says tearily in the trailer. “We know that we are bruised and infected and pregnant and some of us are dead.” Another woman, Ona (Rooney Mara), concurs: “We cannot forgive because we are forced to.” Ultimately, they narrow down their options: Do nothing, stay and fight, or leave.

    Related Video

    Women Talking also stars Frances McDormand, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Sheila McCarthy. Written and directed by Sarah Polley, it gets a limited theatrical release this Christmas before its wide release January 6th. Watch the Women Talking trailer below.

    Mara is also set to star as Audrey Hepburn in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming biopic about the actress, while McDormand appeared in Joel Coen’s Shakespeare reimagining The Tragedy of Macbeth earlier this year. In May, Buckley starred in Alex Garland’s horror film Men.

