Wonder Woman 3 May No Longer Be Happening: Report

New leadership appears to be creating big shakeups for DC Comics on screen

Wonder Woman 3 Scrapped
Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.)
December 7, 2022 | 8:08pm ET

    Add this to the chaos that currently surrounds DC Comics properties: A Gal Gadot-starring Wonder Woman 3 may not be moving forward. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the previously greenlit film looks to be a casualty of the regime change at WarnerMedia-owned DC, which recently hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to guide the next phase of the beloved characters on screen.

    Wonder Woman 3 was set to be directed by Patty Jenkins, and she and writer Geoff Johns had turned in a treatment for the new film before being told by Gunn and Safran that it wouldn’t fit into future plans for the franchise. (THR notes that canceling the film could save Warner millions of dollars, as both Gadot and Jenkins were to receive pay bumps.)

    More awkwardly, just a day ago Gadot posted a message to social media about her time as the Themysciran warrior, ending with this: “Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

    She might not be the only superhero waiting to hear what’s happening next for them: This fall, Henry Cavill took to the internet to confirm his eventual return as Superman, followed by the announcement that he would be leaving Netflix’s The Witcher after Season 3, theoretically opening up his schedule for a return to Metropolis.

    But as the remaining DC films greenlit by the previous leadership — Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and of course The Flash — it’s unclear what the future holds right now for any of the actors cast during the Zack Snyder era. (Also, don’t forget — these days, even a completed movie starring Oscar-nominated actors can vanish overnight).

