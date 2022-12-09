Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rap Song of the Week: YG and Lil Wayne Reunite on “Miss My Dawgs”

Plus, essential tracks from Kamaiyah, XV, and Rae Sremmurd and Duke Deuce

Advertisement
YG Lil Wayne Miss My Dawgs best rap song of the week
YG and Lil Wayne, photo via Instagram/@yg
and Follow
December 9, 2022 | 3:58pm ET

    Rap Song of the Week breaks down all the hip-hop tracks you need to hear every Friday. Check out the full playlist here. This week, YG and Lil Wayne reunite on “Miss My Dawgs.”

    YG and Lil Wayne have been frequent collaborators over the past decade or so, first teaming up on the remix to YG’s breakout hit “My N****.” Earlier this week, YG acknowledged their close relationship by gifting his “favorite rapper” with a red 4Hunnid chain during the video shoot for their new collaboration, “Miss My Dawgs.”

    Featuring melancholy, piano-driven production by Gibbo and Ambezza, “Miss My Dawgs” serves as a tribute to YG’s late friend and rapper Slim 400, who was fatally shot one year ago today. The track’s title might be a nod toward Wayne’s 2004 track “I Miss My Dawgs,” too, as the rappers remember all their friends that were taken too soon. The accompanying music video pays further respect with an early shot of a Nipsey Hussle mural.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As dogs bark in the background, YG sets the emotional tone for the track on the chorus, rapping, “Man, I miss my dawgs/ The ones I pick up for, ain’t never missed a call.” Moving on to define “my dawgs,” YG keeps it simple, referring to friends who were with him while they were “making it out of poverty” and still keep it “honest with me.”

    On Wayne’s verse, he opens up about “bad-ass memories” before venting about haters who “tryna scratch a n**** off.” With nearly three decades in hip-hop at the age of 40, it’s impossible to imagine what his personal life has been like — let alone how many people he’s lost over the years.

    Latto GloRilla FTCU Gangsta Boo best rap song of the week
     Editor's Pick
    Rap Song of the Week: Latto and GloRilla Turn It Up on “FTCU”

    “Miss My Dawgs” joins 2016’s “I Got a Question” and “Trill,” 2020’s “Blood Walk,” and last year’s “Buzzin'” as the latest addition to YG and Lil Wayne’s long collaborative history. With its mournful tone and heartfelt lyrics, it might just be their best yet.

    — Eddie Fu
    New Music Editor

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sza f2f song of the week

Song of the Week: SZA Goes Grunge on "F2F"

December 9, 2022

Latto GloRilla FTCU Gangsta Boo best rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Latto and GloRilla Turn It Up on "FTCU"

December 2, 2022

rm indigo still life

Song of the Week: RM and Anderson .Paak Can't Be Locked Down in "Still Life"

December 2, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers so much wine

Song of the Week: Phoebe Bridgers Delivers the Christmas Gift of Seasonal Affective Disorder on "So Much Wine"

November 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rap Song of the Week: YG and Lil Wayne Reunite on "Miss My Dawgs"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter