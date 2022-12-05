Jonah Hill Gets Grilled by Eddie Murphy in Trailer for Netflix’s You People: Watch

Asking a father for permission to marry his daughter is hard enough, but as Jonah Hill finds out in the teaser trailer for Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People, Eddie Murphy is a particularly tough nut to crack.

In the preview of the Netflix comedy, Hill’s Ezra Cohen sits down with his partner Amira Mohammed’s (Lauren London) parents, played by Murphy and Nia Long, at the Los Angeles landmark Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. Self-conscious about growing up in a different faith and cultural background, Hill’s character can’t stop digging a hole for himself during the conversation.

To be fair, he’s put on the defensive from the beginning. “Do you hang out in the hood all the time or do you just come here for our food and women?” Murphy asks. Later on, Hill says “mixed race people are really awesome” before listing off Mariah Carey, Derek Jeter, and Malcolm X, the latter of whom he refers to as “our guy, the legend.”

Hill tries to backtrack by saying he and London “don’t even do that much stuff,” but the damage is already done. “Ain’t this about a bitch,” Murphy says, before Hill looks for a lifeline from their absent waiter. Watch the full teaser for You People below.

Barris co-wrote the script for You People with Hill. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny play Hill’s parents in the movie, which also features Elliott Gould, Sam Jay, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, and Mike Epps.

You People premieres January 27th, 2023 on Netflix.