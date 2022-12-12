Zac Brown Band Announce 2023 North American Tour

Zac Brown Band have mapped out a 2023 North American tour, featuring a rotating cast of openers including King Calaway, Marcus King, and Tenille Townes.

Titled “From the Fire Tour,” the new set of dates kicks off on June 30th in Columbus, Ohio. Toronto, Chicago, and Boston are among the many stops on the trek, which wraps with back-to-back shows in Tampa, Florida in early November. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will begin the day before on Thursday, December 15th (using access code CHEER).

Ahead of “From the Fire Tour,” Zac Brown Band will play the C2C: Country to Country festival in the UK and Ireland; grab your passes here. They will also play CMC Rocks in Australia; tickets are available for that here. Besides that, they will appear at festivals like Summerfest, Country Fest, and Windy City Smokeout.

ZBB’s latest release, The Comeback (Deluxe), featured re-recorded tracks with Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, Cody Johnson, Marcus King, Jamey Johnson, and Ingrid Andress.

Zac Brown Band 2023 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Glasgow, UK @ C2C: Country to Country

03/11 – Dublin, IE @ C2C: Country to Country

03/12 – London, UK @ C2C: Country to Country

03/17–19 – Willowbank, AU @ CMC Rocks 2023

06/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Reds Post-Game Benefit Concert

06/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest 2023 ^

06/24 – Cadott, WI @ Country Fest 2023

06/30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena +

07/01 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium +

07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout

07/23 – Newton, IA @ Hy-Vee INDY CAR Weekend

08/05 – Canton, OH @ Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

08/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center +

08/11 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview %

08/12 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts %

08/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center %

08/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park +

09/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

09/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

09/16 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

09/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

10/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

10/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

10/07 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

10/12 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre +

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre +

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre +

10/20 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre +

10/21 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre +

11/02 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre +

11/03 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +

11/04 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +

+ = w/ King Calaway

^ = w/ Marcus King

% = w/ King Calaway and Marcus King

* = w/ King Calaway and Tenille Townes