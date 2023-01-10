10 People Shot on Set of French Montana Music Video

10 people were shot on the set of a French Montana music video on January 6th in Miami Gardens, Florida, according to local outlet WSVN.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a shooting outside of the soul food restaurant The Licking just before 8:00 p.m. ET. According to Miami Gardens Police Department detective Diana Gourgu, guns were discharged at three different crime scenes, beginning at another undisclosed location and ending at The Licking.

Representatives of The Licking said they were unaware that French Montana and another rapper, Rob49, had been filming a music video in their back parking lot until shortly before the incident. They added that they are cooperating with police.

Paramedics airlifted four of the victims to a nearby hospital. “We had a total of 10 [victims,” a first responder reported via radio. “Four brought themselves to the hospital, and we’ve treated six transported.” There is no indication that French Montana was injured, though social media reports suggest that Montana’s bodyguard and Rob49 may number among the victims.

According to witness Ced Mogul he heard “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.” He added, “I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’ When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”