100 gecs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

100 gecs will be going 100 MPH in Spring 2023, announcing an expansive North American tour in support of their forthcoming March 17th album, 10,000 gecs.

Following a previously announced trek through New Zealand and Australia, the duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les will once again hit the road beginning April 4th in San Jose, California. The 31-date speed run includes stops in Chicago, Montreal, New York, Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping May 21st in Anaheim, California. Machine Girl will provide support for the entirety of the trek.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale going down one day early on Thursday, January 26th (use access code SOUND).

Advertisement

Related Video

100 gecs 2023 Tour Dates:

01/29 — Auckland, NZ @ Laneway pre-party

01/30 — Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival Auckland

01/31 — Wellington, AU @ San Francisco Bath Club

02/03 — Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

02/04 — Fortitude Valley, AU @ Laneway Festival Brisne

02/05 — Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival Sydney

02/09 — Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theathre

02/10 — Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival Adelaide

02/11 — Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival Melbourne

02/12 — Perth, AU @ Laneway Festival Perth

04/04 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium

04/05 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/07 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

04/08 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

04/09 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

04/13 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

04/15 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/16 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

04/20 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

04/21 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/22 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

04/24 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus

04/25 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/28 — New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

05/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

05/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

05/05 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

05/06 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/07 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/09 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

05/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

05/11 – 5/13 — Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Festival

05/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

05/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/17 — San Diego, CA @ Soma

05/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/21 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

* = w/ Fever Ray