100 gecs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

100 gecs will be going 100 MPH in Spring 2023, announcing an expansive North American tour in support of their forthcoming March 17th album, 10,000 gecs.
Following a previously announced trek through New Zealand and Australia, the duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les will once again hit the road beginning April 4th in San Jose, California. The 31-date speed run includes stops in Chicago, Montreal, New York, Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping May 21st in Anaheim, California. Machine Girl will provide support for the entirety of the trek.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale going down one day early on Thursday, January 26th (use access code SOUND).
100 gecs 2023 Tour Dates:
01/29 — Auckland, NZ @ Laneway pre-party
01/30 — Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival Auckland
01/31 — Wellington, AU @ San Francisco Bath Club
02/03 — Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
02/04 — Fortitude Valley, AU @ Laneway Festival Brisne
02/05 — Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival Sydney
02/09 — Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theathre
02/10 — Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival Adelaide
02/11 — Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival Melbourne
02/12 — Perth, AU @ Laneway Festival Perth
04/04 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium
04/05 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/07 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
04/08 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
04/09 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
04/13 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
04/15 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/16 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
04/20 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/21 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/22 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
04/24 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus
04/25 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/28 — New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
05/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
05/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
05/05 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
05/06 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/07 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05/09 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
05/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
05/11 – 5/13 — Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Festival
05/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival
05/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/17 — San Diego, CA @ Soma
05/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/21 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
* = w/ Fever Ray