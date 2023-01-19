Menu
100 gecs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

31 shows crammed into less than two months

100 gecs, photo courtesy of the artists
January 19, 2023 | 2:22pm ET

    100 gecs will be going 100 MPH in Spring 2023, announcing an expansive North American tour in support of their forthcoming March 17th album, 10,000 gecs.

    Following a previously announced trek through New Zealand and Australia, the duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les will once again hit the road beginning April 4th in San Jose, California. The 31-date speed run includes stops in Chicago, Montreal, New York, Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping May 21st in Anaheim, California. Machine Girl will provide support for the entirety of the trek.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale going down one day early on Thursday, January 26th (use access code SOUND).

    Related Video

    100 gecs 2023 Tour Dates:
    01/29 — Auckland, NZ @ Laneway pre-party
    01/30 — Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival Auckland
    01/31 — Wellington, AU @ San Francisco Bath Club
    02/03 — Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
    02/04 — Fortitude Valley, AU @ Laneway Festival Brisne
    02/05 — Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival Sydney
    02/09 — Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theathre
    02/10 — Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival Adelaide
    02/11 — Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival Melbourne
    02/12 — Perth, AU @ Laneway Festival Perth
    04/04 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium
    04/05 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    04/07 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
    04/08 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
    04/09 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    04/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
    04/13 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    04/15 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    04/16 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    04/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
    04/20 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    04/21 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    04/22 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    04/24 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus
    04/25 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    04/28 — New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
    05/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
    05/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
    05/05 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
    05/06 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
    05/07 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
    05/09 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    05/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
    05/11 – 5/13 — Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Festival
    05/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival
    05/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    05/17 — San Diego, CA @ Soma
    05/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    05/21 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

    * = w/ Fever Ray

Artists

