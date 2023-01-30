Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Here Are All of the Performers and Presenters at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, and more will take the stage

Advertisement
grammys 2023 performers and presenters awards recording academy brandi carlile bad bunny lizzo
Brandi Carlile (photo by Ben Kaye), Bad Bunny (photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images), and Lizzo (photo by Amy Price)
January 29, 2023 | 9:54pm ET

    The Grammy Awards are often called Music’s Biggest Night, and in 2023 that could be true for the performers and presenters as much as the nominees. The Recording Academy’s annual showcase isn’t just about padding out the trophy case, it’s also a chance for artists to elevate their profile with show-stopping musical numbers, eye-catching outfits, and perhaps the occasional joke — good or otherwise.

    This year’s nominees are led by Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Harry Styles, and Beyoncé, who has tied with husband JAY-Z for the record for most Grammy nominations of all time. Notably, The Recording Academy added five new categories this year, for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Music Performance; Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

    As for the performers and presenters, these will be announced over the coming weeks as schedules and stars align. This article will be continuously updated with new information, so check back to hear the latest on the 2023 Grammy Awards.

    When Are the 2023 Grammy Awards?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The 2023 Grammy Awards are set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5th at the Crypto.com Arena, and the event will be aired live on CBS and Paramount+. This will be the 65th annual ceremony, with an eligibility period of October 1st, 2021 through September 30th, 2022.

    Who Is Hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards?

    For the third year in a row, former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will MC the Grammys Awards. “The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show,” he said. “And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show. Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in LA — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

    Who Is Performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

    Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith are the artists confirmed so far to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

    Advertisement

    Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick reportedly have declined to perform.

    Who Is Presenting at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

    The presenters will be announced over the coming weeks, and this article will be updated at that time with new information.

    Grammys 2023 Nominees Photo Gallery:

    Advertisement
Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

last of us soundtrack hbo series songs music

All the Music from HBO's The Last of Us

January 29, 2023

The Last of Us Episode 3 Bill Frank

The Last of Us Creators on That Heartbreaking Third Episode

January 29, 2023

Television's Marquee Moon artwork

Television's Marquee Moon: The Story of a Band, City, and Guitar Rock Masterpiece

January 28, 2023

Paul T. Goldman Jason Woliner Interview

Paul T. Goldman's Creator on the Show's 10-Year Journey: "I Let Reality Steer This Whole Thing"

January 28, 2023

Silent Running Gorillaz

Song of the Week: Gorillaz Dazzle on the Hypnotic "Silent Running" with Adeleye Omotayo

January 27, 2023

Airbourne Joel O'Keeffe video interview

Airbourne's Joel O'Keeffe on Return to Touring, New Album Plans, and AC/DC's Longevity

January 27, 2023

Infinity Pool Review Alexander Skarsgard

Infinity Pool Sends You Down a Road of Hedonistic Excess (In a Good Way): Review

January 27, 2023

Netflix You people

You People Review: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Star in a Funny and Refreshing Update of a Familiar Tale

January 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Here Are All of the Performers and Presenters at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Menu Shop Search Newsletter