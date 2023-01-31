2023 Grammys: How to Watch, Who’s Performing, and Everything Else You Need to Know

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles. Music’s Biggest Night goes down this Sunday, February 5th, and alongside fresher faces like Steve Lacy and Kim Petras, the awards show will also feature its classic antics: Will Beyoncé finally win Album of the Year? Will host Trevor Noah make the audience uncomfortable with jokes that don’t land? (Sorry, Trevor, it’s not you — it’s just the nature of the awards show beast.)

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammys, including when and where to tune in, and who’s hosting and performing.

When Are the Grammys?

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 5th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event begins at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET.

How Can I Watch the Event?

The Grammys will air live on CBS, as well as on Paramount+. Plans for Paramount+ start for $4.99/month; you can sign up and stream the ceremony here on Sunday, February 5th.

How Can I Watch the Red Carpet?

The Grammy Awards red carpet livestream will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 5th at live.grammy.com. The livestream of the carpet will also feature “GRAMMY Insights with IBM Watson,” where real-time fun facts about the artists walking the carpet will appear on the screen.

Who Is Hosting?

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s Grammys for the third time. In an interview with Billboard, Noah said he was looking forward to a more traditional ceremony now that the show is back in LA. “The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show,” he recalled. “And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show. Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in LA — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.” Presenters for the event have yet to be revealed.

Who Is Performing?

Sadly, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar have all declined to perform at this year’s Grammys. The good news is, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith have all agreed to hit the stage instead.

Who Are the Nominees?

Thanks to her new album Renaissance, Beyoncé has tied her husband JAY-Z for the title for most-nominated Grammy artist of all time. She earned nine nominations this year, including Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year (“Break My Soul”), Best R&B Performance (“Virgo’s Groove”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”), Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”), and Best Song Written for Visual Media ( “Be Alive” from the film King Richard).

Other highly nominated artists include Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and ABBA. Check out the full list of nominations here.

