Sade Adu, Jeff Lynne, and Snoop Dogg to Be Inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Sade Adu, Jeff Lynne, and Snoop Dogg are among the inductees of the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame to be honored at a ceremony in New York City on June 15th.

Gloria Estefan, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose will also be honored. Four of this year’s inductees rose to fame as part of groups, but are being recognized as individual songwriters: Adu (Sade), Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra), Estefan (Miami Sound Machine), and Riley (Guy).

As Billboard points out, this marks the fifth consecutive ceremony honoring a hip-hop artist since JAY-Z become the first in 2017. Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, and The Neptunes’ Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams preceded Snoop Dogg.

“The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch,” Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman (and previous inductee) Nile Rodgers said in a statement. “The 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

No ceremonies were held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Mariah Carey, The Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, Steve Miller, and The Neptunes were finally honored in June 2022 after being announced as inductees in 2020.