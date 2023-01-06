Menu
50 Cent Announces 8 Mile Television Series, Eminem Involved

50 Cent said the series "should be there for his legacy"

50 cent 8 miile tv series eminem television adaptation
50 Cent (photo by Dana Pacifico) and 8 Mile (Universal Pictures)
January 6, 2023 | 5:23pm ET

    50 Cent has announced that his next project will involve one of his oldest collaborators, saying on the January 6th episode of Big Boy TV that he’s adapting Eminem’s 2002 film Mile into a television series.

    “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said, adding that Eminem is involved and the project is underway: “We’re in motion.”

    He also boasted that the show is “gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds.” Then, proving once again that he is not a baseball fan, he said he was “batting a hundred.”

    Related Video

    The artist born Curtis Jackson explained that the show “should be there for his legacy,” and compared his goals to the recent reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. “I’ma do Snoop’s story too,” he continued. “We paused on it because of Starz. I was having issues with them over there at the time. So I paused on Murder Was the Case, but I think Snoop is — if the O.J. trial works, why wouldn’t Murder Was the Case work at this point?”

    The conversation begins at the 24:50 mark of the interview and you can check it out below.

    This is not the first time Eminem and 50 Cent have teamed up on a television series. In 2021, Em did a cameo on the 50-produced BMF playing White Boy Rick. Last year, they joined Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

