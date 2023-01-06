50 Cent has announced that his next project will involve one of his oldest collaborators, saying on the January 6th episode of Big Boy TV that he’s adapting Eminem’s 2002 film 8 Mile into a television series.
“I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said, adding that Eminem is involved and the project is underway: “We’re in motion.”
He also boasted that the show is “gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds.” Then, proving once again that he is not a baseball fan, he said he was “batting a hundred.”
The artist born Curtis Jackson explained that the show “should be there for his legacy,” and compared his goals to the recent reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. “I’ma do Snoop’s story too,” he continued. “We paused on it because of Starz. I was having issues with them over there at the time. So I paused on Murder Was the Case, but I think Snoop is — if the O.J. trial works, why wouldn’t Murder Was the Case work at this point?”
The conversation begins at the 24:50 mark of the interview and you can check it out below.
This is not the first time Eminem and 50 Cent have teamed up on a television series. In 2021, Em did a cameo on the 50-produced BMF playing White Boy Rick. Last year, they joined Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.