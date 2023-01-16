Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Story Behind A Flock of Seagulls’ New Wave Classic “I Ran (So Far Away)”

Frontman Mike Score reveals how the band's career was changed by a poster of a flying saucer

Advertisement
a flock seagulls i ran so far away the story behind the song 2
The Story Behind A Flock of Seagulls’ “I Ran (So Far Away),” photos courtesy of artist
Peter Csathy the story behind the song podcast host
January 16, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | YouTube | RSS

    For the first episode of the New Year, The Story Behind the Song is celebrating the 40th anniversary of A Flock of Seagulls by diving into their new wave classic “I Ran (So Far Away).”

    Advertisement

    “I Ran” is a song that immediately spread its wings around the world when it was released in March of 1982, and continues to fly today. Taken from their self-titled debut (a 40th anniversary edition and box set for which is coming on February 17th), the track helped define the band — as did their look. That Seagull-ian hairstyle transfixed audiences back then, and continues to be burned into the collective pop culture psyches of today. A Flock of Seagulls sang the song on Glee and it features in Grand Auto: Vice City; characters in Friends (Ross) and The Wedding Singer sported the iconic hair-flop.

    Under that wave of hair and behind the music is Mike Score, frontman, songwriter, and synth-player. Beginning as a hairdresser in Liverpool (go figure), Score had plenty of experience styling the great musicians of the era before he stepped in to front a band himself. While going into a meeting a Zoo Records, he saw a poster of a spaceship chasing a man and a woman — and the rest is history.

    Score looks back at that fateful meeting over 40 years ago with host Peter Csathy on this episode of The Story Behind the Song. Listen to him discuss A Flock of Seagulls’ “I Ran (So Far Away)” and more in the episode above, or watch a segment on the video player below. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to TSBTS wherever you get podcasts for updates on all our new episodes.

    Advertisement

    You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series, and check out host Peter Csathy on Twitter @pcsathy and at Creative Media.

    If you’re having trouble seeing the player below, watch via YouTube.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

story behind the song nirvana smells like teen spirit butch vig podcast

The Story Behind Nirvana's Era-Defining Anthem "Smells Like Teen Spirit" as Told by Producer Butch Vig

December 19, 2022

story behind the song billy idol white wedding

The Story Behind Billy Idol's Post-Punk Classic "White Wedding"

November 21, 2022

The Story Behind Danny Elfman and Oingo Boingo's Halloween Classic "Dead Man's Party"

October 31, 2022

don't fear the reaper blue oyster cult story behind the song podcast

The Story Behind Blue Öyster Cult's "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," Cowbell's Crowning Achievement

October 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Story Behind A Flock of Seagulls' New Wave Classic "I Ran (So Far Away)"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter