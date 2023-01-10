Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Aaron and Bryce Dessner Form New Band Complete Mountain Almanac, Share “February”: Stream

Their debut album is coming January 27th

Advertisement
bryce aaron dessner complete mountain almanac february new album band stream listen tracklist artwork
Bryce and Aaron Dessner, photo courtesy of the artists
Follow
January 10, 2023 | 12:56pm ET

    Aaron and Bryce Dessner, the twin brothers of The National, have teamed up with their sister Jessica Dessner and composer Rebekka Karijord for a new band called Complete Mountain Almanac. Their self-titled debut album is out on January 27th via Bella Union, and they’re celebrating the announcement today by sharing its lead single “February.”

    Complete Mountain Almanac comprises 12 songs, each named after a month of the year. The record is billed as an amalgam of folk and chamber music that creates “a cocoon-like atmosphere that draws the listener into a stand-alone universe,” though we’re betting we’ll also hear some of the same gentle indie rock elements on Complete Mountain Almanac that the Dessners bring to The National and their other work.

    Jessica, a dancer and artist, tackled the visual elements of the album release cycle; soon after beginning the project, however, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. While Complete Mountain Almanac was largely inspired by the impending doom of climate change, Jessica naturally tapped into her own personal experiences for inspiration, making a project that’s just as intimate as it is all-encompassing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “February is a song that began as a reckoning with the profound physical changes wrought by breast cancer and how they threaten to dismantle every aspect of life, and yet, somehow the spirit rises, remains constant, immutable, a force, like nature,” Jessica said in a statement.

    Vocalist Karijord added, “To me, February is like an ancient myth. A road trip dance, moving between vulnerability and resilience. It journeys through layers of odd meters, restlessness and mystery, and then lands in a musical landscape of acceptance and clarity.”

    Driven by an ostinato of ascending finger-plucked strings, “February” is a subtle baroque-pop number that feels reminiscent of Seven Swans-era Sufjan Stevens. Its layered vocal harmonies make the track feel at once ominous and hopeful, not unlike the feeling of watching climate activists fight for a better future.

    Advertisement

    Pre-orders for the Dessners’ Complete Mountain Almanac are ongoing. Below, see its artwork and tracklist, and listen to “February.”

    Bryce recently chatted with Consequence about composing the soundtrack to Alejandro González Iñárritu’s latest film Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

    Complete Mountain Almanac Artwork:

    complete mountain almanac artwork

    Complete Mountain Almanac Tracklist:
    01. January
    02. February
    03. March
    04. April
    05. May
    06. June
    07. July
    08. August
    09. September
    10. October
    11. Novemebr
    12. December

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Avey Tare 7s album 2023 tour the musical hey bog new song stream

Animal Collective's Avey Tare Announces New Solo Album 7s, 2023 Tour

January 10, 2023

us girls bless this mess meg remy futures bet indie rock pop music news stream listen tour dates tickets

U.S. Girls Announces New Album Bless This Mess, Shares "Futures Bet": Stream

January 10, 2023

Shame Six-Pack single food for worms 2023 album stream

Shame Strive for a Personal Best on New Single "Six-Pack": Stream

January 10, 2023

Neutral Milk Hotel Collected Works box set 2023 Merge Jeff Mangum In the aeroplane over the sea on avery island little birds single vinyl record LP

Neutral Milk Hotel Announce New Box Set, Share Unreleased Single "Little Birds": Stream

January 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aaron and Bryce Dessner Form New Band Complete Mountain Almanac, Share "February": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter