Aaron Taylor-Johnson is among the candidates under consideration to succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, Taylor-Johnson “sat with [Bond] producer Barbara Broccoli, and the meeting went well.”

Belloni adds that Taylor-Johnson checks all of the boxes: “great actor, British, fits the younger direction the Broccolis want to go, accomplished but not particularly famous.” However, with the impending releases of two films he’s set to topline — Kraven the Hunter and The Fall Guy — there’s a risk “Taylor-Johnson might end up, ironically, too famous to take on Bond,” Belloni adds.

To date, the 32-year-old Taylor-Johnson is best known for films such as Nocturnals, Kick-Ass, and Bullet Train. He also portrays Wanda’s twin brother Pietro Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and WandaVision.

While not as reliable of a source, The Daily Mail reported over the weekend that Lucien Laviscount, a 30-year-old British actor who currently stars on the Netflix series Emily in Paris, is another candidate to replace Craig.

Over the summer, Broccoli said it would be “at least two years” before another Bond film begins filming. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through,” she explained during an event presented by the BFI Fellowships (via Deadline). “There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time.”

The most recent Bond film — marking Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007 – was 2021’s No Time to Die.