Abbott Elementary Renewed for Season 3

Sweet baby Jesus and the grown one, too, Abbott Elementary has been renewed for Season 3.

The hit sitcom has been racking up accolades and filling out trophy rooms, picking up the Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy at the January 10th ceremony, as well as another Globe for Best Actress for creator/star Quinta Brunson and a third for Tyler James Williams. The series was also one of our favorite TV shows of 2022, and in a fair world Brunson would be even more thrilled about that than the Globes, but as Mr. Johnson taught us all the way back in the Pilot, the world isn’t fair, it’s run by the Illuminati.

Abbott Elementary was also a winner at the 2022 Emmy Awards, with trophies going to Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard. Brunson’s acceptance speech was marred by host Jimmy Kimmel doing a bit where he pretended to pass out on the stage, but Brunson got revenge during his next episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by interrupting his monologue.