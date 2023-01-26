Adam Scott Confronts Boy Meets World Cast About “Traumatic Experience” of Hug Snub

Adam Scott played the smooth-talking bully Griff Hawkins for three episodes of Boy Meets World, but off-camera as he revealed on a January 23rd episode of the nostalgia podcast Pod Meets World, it was Scott who worried about not being liked. Speaking to co-hosts Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Scott recounted what he lightheartedly referred to as a “traumatic experience.”

“Literally this has been tugging at me for 29 years,” he explained. According to Scott, after filming wrapped on the finale of Season 2, “Everyone just erupts and starts cheering,” Scott said. “Blake [Sennett] and Ethan [Suplee] high-five and hug, they come up to me, high-five and are just cheering. And then Blake and Ethan go up to you, Rider, and give you a high-five and hug you and after they do that I’m like, ‘Hey, congratulations, buddy,’ and I give you a high-five and I go in and hug you.

“And as I do that,” Scott continued, “You push me off and you give me this look, like, ‘Wait a second, who the fuck are you?’ and then you run away.”

“Are you serious?” Strong replied. “Why would I do that?”

Strong added that he didn’t recall the incident, to which Scott replied, “I’m so glad you don’t remember that, because to some extent, that means it wasn’t a traumatic experience.” Check out a clip from the episode, as well as the full episode, below.

Scott is currently starring on Severance, which last year was renewed for Season 2, and he’s also returning to Party Down for the revival and has booked a part in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web.