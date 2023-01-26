Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Adam Scott Confronts Boy Meets World Cast About “Traumatic Experience” of Hug Snub

"Literally this has been tugging at me for 29 years"

Advertisement
adam scott boy meets world traumatic experience pod meets world
Boy Meets World (ABC)
January 26, 2023 | 10:57am ET

    Adam Scott played the smooth-talking bully Griff Hawkins for three episodes of Boy Meets Worldbut off-camera as he revealed on a January 23rd episode of the nostalgia podcast Pod Meets World, it was Scott who worried about not being liked. Speaking to co-hosts Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Scott recounted what he lightheartedly referred to as a “traumatic experience.”

    “Literally this has been tugging at me for 29 years,” he explained. According to Scott, after filming wrapped on the finale of Season 2, “Everyone just erupts and starts cheering,” Scott said. “Blake [Sennett] and Ethan [Suplee] high-five and hug, they come up to me, high-five and are just cheering. And then Blake and Ethan go up to you, Rider, and give you a high-five and hug you and after they do that I’m like, ‘Hey, congratulations, buddy,’ and I give you a high-five and I go in and hug you.

    “And as I do that,” Scott continued, “You push me off and you give me this look, like, ‘Wait a second, who the fuck are you?’ and then you run away.”

    “Are you serious?” Strong replied. “Why would I do that?”

    Strong added that he didn’t recall the incident, to which Scott replied, “I’m so glad you don’t remember that, because to some extent, that means it wasn’t a traumatic experience.” Check out a clip from the episode, as well as the full episode, below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Scott is currently starring on Severancewhich last year was renewed for Season 2, and he’s also returning to Party Down for the revival and has booked a part in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web.

     

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

party down official trailer watch adam scott ken marino jane lynch martin starr megan mulaley

The Party Down Caterers Are Not Having Fun Yet in Official Trailer: Watch

January 26, 2023

Elon Musk Justin Roiland rick and morty heart of show

Elon Musk Says Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Was "Heart of the Show"

January 26, 2023

Succession Season 4

The Kids Go to War in Succession Season 4 Trailer: Watch

January 26, 2023

ghost joe elliott spillways

Ghost Unveil New Version of "Spillways" Featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliott: Stream

January 26, 2023

John Mayer to embark on solo tour

John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

January 26, 2023

new order 2023 tour

New Order Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

January 25, 2023

neil patrick harris how i met your father

Yes, Neil Patrick Harris Appears in How I Met Your Father

January 25, 2023

paul mccartney eyes of the storm 1964 photo book the beatles preorder classic rock music news

Paul McCartney Announces New Photography Book 1964: Eyes of the Storm

January 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Adam Scott Confronts Boy Meets World Cast About "Traumatic Experience" of Hug Snub

Menu Shop Search Newsletter