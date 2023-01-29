Menu
Adele Confirms She’ll Be at the Grammys: “Whoever Started That Rumor Is a Dickhead”

The singer is up for seven awards at this year's ceremony

adele grammys
Adele, photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
January 28, 2023 | 9:12pm ET

    Rest assured that Adele will appear at the 2023 Grammys. The artist dispelled rumors that she’d be skipping the event — set for February 5th — during her Las Vegas residency, declaring, “Whoever started that rumor is a dickhead.”

    “I am going to the Grammys,” Adele continued. “I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists. Whoever started that little story needs to touch some grass. Go get some fresh air.” Watch her remarks below.

    Adele has always had a sort of humble respect for the Recording Academy, as well as her fellow musicians. In 2017, when she won Album of the Year, the singer shouted out Beyoncé, whose groundbreaking Lemonade was up for the same award. “I can’t possibly accept this award…the artist of my life is Beyoncé,” she said, through tears. “The way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my Black friends feel, is empowering.”

    Related Video

    This year, Adele is up for Album of the Year again, as well as Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Music Film. The nominations draw from her 2021 album 30Beyoncé is also nominated for Album of the Year thanks to 2022’s RenaissanceWatch the artists square off on Sunday, February 5th on CBS, and see the full list of Grammys nominees here.

    Adele’s long-awaited Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency continues at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through March, and you can find remaining tickets here.

