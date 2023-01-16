Menu
Al Brown, Actor from The Wire, Dead at 83

Brown was also a 29-year veteran of the Air Force

Al Brown in The Wire
Al Brown in The Wire (HBO)
January 15, 2023 | 9:24pm ET

    Al Brown, who portrayed Col. Stan Valchek on HBO’s The Wire, has died at the age of 83.

    TMZ reports that Brown passed away on Friday, January 13th, in Las Vegas following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

    Brown was a 29-year Air Force veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. He didn’t get into acting until his 50s, with his first role coming on an episode of Homicide: Life on the Street in 1995.

    Undoubtedly, Brown’s most recognizable performance came on The Wire, where he portrayed Stan Valchek. His character appeared in all five seasons of the acclaimed HBO series, eventually ascending to the role of police commissioner by series end.

    Brown’s other TV credits included guest roles on Law and Order SVU, The Hustler, and Forensic Files. He also had bit parts in movies such as The Replacements and 12 Monkeys.

     

