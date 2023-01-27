Alan Cumming Returns His OBE, Citing “Toxicity of Empire”

Alan Cumming announced today that he returned his OBE, citing “toxicity of empire” and Britain’s treatment of “indigenous peoples.” The Scottish actor — who obtained US citizenship in 2008 — shared the news in a heartfelt social media post commemorating his 58th birthday.

“Fourteen years ago, I was incredibly grateful to receive it in the 2009 Queen’s birthday honours list, for it was awarded not just for my job as an actor but ‘for activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community, USA,'” Cumming wrote. “Back then the Defence of Marriage Act ensured that same sex couples couldn’t get married or enjoy the same basic legal rights as straight people, and Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell ensured that openly gay, lesbian or bisexual people were barred from serving in the military. (Incidentally both these policies were instituted by the Clinton administration).”

The post went on: “The Queen’s death and the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes. Also, thankfully, times and laws in the US have changed, and the great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire (OBE stands for Officer of the British Empire).”

Cumming signed off the post by once again expressing his gratitude for having been bestowed with the OBE, and that he’s “now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again.” See the full post below.

We last saw Cumming on-screen in Apple TV+’s series Schmigadoon! back in 2021. Last year, however, he made headlines when he announced he was offering a $10,000 reward in return for information to help locate Tonka, the chimpanzee who co-starred with him in the 1997 biopic Buddy. After the chimp was missing for over a year, Tonka was found last June and happily re-homed at the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Florida.