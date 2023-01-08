Alex G showcased his new album God Save the Animals with performances of “Runner,” “Miracles,” and “Early Morning Waiting” on this weekend’s episode of CBS Saturday Morning. Watch below.

Alex G always has an otherworldly quality to his releases, so it’s a treat to watch him and his band perform a pretty straightforward set in the CBS studio. For instance, the singer’s voice isn’t modulated in the “I have done a couple bad things” refrain in single “Runner” — instead, he makes up for his plain delivery with a particularly intense scream in between verses. Meanwhile, “Miracles” maintains Alex G’s love for violin, and “Early Morning Waiting” sees the artist switch from acoustic guitar to keyboard.

The prolific singer-songwriter has been on somewhat of a tour of studio sessions lately. In December, he performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and earlier last year, he sang “Runner” on Fallon and “Miracles” on Colbert. Meanwhile, during a SiriusXM appearance, he took a stab at Michelle Branch’s song “All You Wanted.”

See where God Save the Animals ranked on our list of the Top 50 Albums of 2022.